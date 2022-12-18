Tiger Woods climbs back to sports' highest earners list

Tiger Woods was forced to refrain from playing golf in 2022. However, that hasn't stopped him from profiting from his game.

The 15-time major champion was involved in a devastating car accident last year. Woods was driving on the outskirts of Los Angeles when he lost his balance, resulting in a horrible accident in which he fractured his leg.

Tiger Woods, who has been on hiatus since then, was slated to return to the Hero World Challenges that took place from December 1 to 4, but he was unable to compete due to plantar fasciitis, which he developed just a few days before the game.

Aside from the ongoing PNC Championship, 2022 was an underwhelming year for Woods on the golf course. Off the course, however, he finds himself in a familiar position as one of the highest-paid athletes of 2022.

In a report published by Sportico, Tiger Woods earned approximately $73.5 million this year and has secured a spot in the top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2022.

Despite not topping the rankings, Woods has managed to secure his legacy. He is the only golfer on the list, which includes the names of world-famous athletes such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others.

Highest paid Athletes of 2022, other than Tiger Woods

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, earned $126.9 million this year and topped the list of the highest-paid athletes in 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi came in second place with $122 million in earnings, including his $72 million salary and $50 million in endorsements.

Cristiano Ronaldo made $115 million in 2022, ranking third on the list. Neymar took fourth place, followed by Canelo Alvarez and Stephen Curry.

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2022 (Image via Sportico)

Kevin Durant has also been named one of the highest-paid athletes in the world in 2022. This year, he earned $85.9 million.

Tennis star Roger Federer, who was seventh in earnings last year, has dropped to eighth place with $85.7 million. Tiger Woods took the tenth spot, while James Harden took the ninth.

Here is a complete list of the sports stars ranked among the highest-paid athletes of 2022.

1. LeBron James (Basketball)

Total earnings: $126.9 million

Salary: $36.9 million

Endorsements: $90 million

2. Lionel Messi (Football)

Total earnings: $122 million

Salary: $72 million

Endorsements: $50 million

3. Cristiano Rolando (Football)

Total earnings: $115 million

Salary: $60 million

Endorsements: $55 million

4. Neymar (Football)

Total earnings: $103 million

Salary: $65 million

Endorsements: $38 million

5. Canelo Alvarez (Boxing)

Total earnings: $89 million

Salary/ winnings: $84 million

Endorsements: $5 million

6. Stephen Curry (Basketball)

Total earnings: $86.2 million

Salary/ winnings: $41.2 million

Endorsements: $45 million

7. Kevin Durant (Basketball)

Total earnings: $85.9 million

Salary/ winnings: $37.9 million

Endorsements: $48 million

8. Roger Federer (Tennis)

Total earnings: $85.7 million

Salary/ winnings: $724 k

Endorsements: $85 million

9. James Harden (Basketball)

Total earnings: $76 million

Salary/ winnings: $40 million

Endorsements: $36 million

10. Tiger Woods

Total earnings: $73.5 million

Salary/ winnings: $8.5 million

Endorsements: $65 million

