5 Career-defining moments of Tiger Woods, ranked

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the most successful golfers. He holds numerous records and is ranked second in the men's major championships. Woods has won 110 professional events so far, including 15 major titles.

He reached number one in the world rankings a year after turning pro. He was a child prodigy who appeared on Golf Digest at five. After turning professional at 20, Woods immediately signed a deal with Nike. Inc. He won the Masters in 21 and became the youngest player to win the event. Woods is unarguably the most decorated American athlete.

There have been several career-defining moments in Tiger Woods' life, and here are the top five.

5) Back-to-back Masters

This is one of the rarest moments in a player's life. Tiger Woods won back-to-back Masters in 2001 and 2002. Woods clinched the Masters title in 2001 in a thrilling match and repeated history the following year.

With his win, Woods joined Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus in winning back-to-back masters.

4) Tiger Slam

Tiger Woods has won six consecutive events on the 2000 PGA Tour and nine overall PGA events. With that, Woods set a record for the lowest scoring average in Tour history and was named Sportsman of the year by Sports Illustrated.

The following year, he won the Masters and became the only player to win four consecutive major championships, and his achievement is popularly known as the 'Tiger Slam.' It was undoubtedly the most career-defining moment of Tiger Woods's life.

3) Tiger Woods had seven consecutive PGA Tour victory

Woods is a man with gifted talent. The era before 2010 was regarded as the best phase of Tiger Woods's life. He won most of the championships during that time and also held the World No.1 position.

Between 2006-2007, Tiger Woods won seven consecutive PGA Tours, sharing the next spot with Bryson Nelson, who proudly flaunted his 11-win streak.

Besides his seven-win streak, Tiger Woods also has a six consecutive win streak (1999-2000) and five consecutive win streaks ( 2007-2008)

2) Tiger Woods' first Masters win

Nothing could be more special than claiming a significant championship after turning pro. Tiger Woods is among the rarest athletes to win The Masters at a very young age. Woods played against John Huston and was obliterated on the field for three days in a row.

He shot a three-under round to finish 18 under and registered a record-setting victory for the largest margin in a major event.

Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to win the Masters, which was one of his most memorable and career-defining moments.

1) Comeback after 14 years

Tiger Woods' career started with a bang. He gained success just after starting playing. However, he suffered an injury in 2008 and was then involved in a cheating scandal.

Everything was so traumatizing for the player that it affected his performance on the greens. His persistent setbacks made fans doubt Woods' future, but the star golfer silenced everyone with his win at the Masters in 2019, a major title after 14 years.

Woods struggled to take the lead in the competition until the 12th hole on the final day. However, his birdies on the 13th, 15th, and 16th holes pushed him toward his victory, and he cautiously finished with a two-putt bogey on the last hole to lift his fifth Masters trophy.

