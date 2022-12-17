"He continues to defy really all conceivability" - Stewart Cink lauds Tiger Woods ahead of PNC Championship

Stewart Cink was all praise for the legendary Tiger Woods prior to the start of the PNC Championship. When asked to elaborate on Woods' 'never give up' attitude, he said he didn't know and no one would know, considering that the legend has gone beyond every expectation they had.

"Yeah, and I would say we don't. We're never really going to know how much is in there because he just continues to do more than we thought he would ever be able to do. I came out at just the same time he did," Cink said in his interview with PGA Tour.

Stewart Cink turned professional in 1995, the same year as Tiger Woods.

Cink added that if somebody had asked him if there was anybody who could win 100 PGA Tour titles, he would have said no, but Woods proved everyone wrong.

"And if you ask me if there was going to be anybody in our sort of generation who's going to win like 100 tournaments, like, let's see who won, is he 80 or 81 or 82 tournaments, and I would probably say heck no, there's no chance. But he just continues to defy all really conceivably," Cink said in his press conference.

"What says a lot about the PNC Championship is that I think this is the third straight year he's played in that. Can you name any other tournament where that's the case, three straight years, right?"

This is the third consecutive time that Tiger Woods has participated in the PNC Championship. Cink felt that Woods' continuous participation in the event showed how important it is for him, as he hasn't played in too many events in the last two years.

Woods had a terrible car accident last year and is still recovering from injuries.

"So, I mean, that says a lot about what this tournament means to all of us playing that Tiger Woods would play here for three consecutive years considering what he's gone through."

Stewart Cink to participate in PNC Championship

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink are participating in the ongoing PNC Championship (Image Via PGA Tour)

Former world no. 5 Stewart Cink is currently participating in the ongoing PNC Championships at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club where 19 other teams will play. The tournament is played in scramble format, an alternative shot format. Stewart won the PNC Championship alongside Connor in 2013.

Many big names such as Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh, and defending Champion John Daly are participating in the ongoing event.

The tournament is being broadcast by The Golf Channel and NBC and will conclude on Sunday, December 18.

Stewart Cink turned professional in 1995 and has won eight titles since then, including a major and a World Golf Championships. He won the RBC Heritage thrice, in 2000, 2004, and recently in 2021.

Cink's first title came in 1997 at the Canon Greater Hartford Open, which he won by a margin of one stroke. Cink finished in the top 3 of all four Majors but his sole win came in the 138th Open Championship in 2009.

