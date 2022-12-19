Vijay Singh and son Qass win 2022 PNC Championship

Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh clinched the PNC Championship after nine top-5 finishes at the PC Championship.

The father-son duo competed in 16 PNC Championships but struggled to claim one. With this victory, Vijay and Qass registered their first win of the tournament after hitting a birdie on the 18th hole.

Team Singh made birdies on each of the first seven holes in the scramble format game. They added two more birdies in the 12th and 13th holes, and an eagle on the par-5 14th tied them for the lead, which they held until the end, lifting the trophy for the first time.

The tournament, which took place from December 15 to 18, drew 20 professional golfers. Fans were hoping to see Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods register their first wins at the tournament, but no one could defeat Vijay and Qass.

With 59-59 shots, Vijay and Qass became the first team in PNC history to shoot a sub-60 round. The duo was awarded $200,000 for their incredible efforts on the golf course.

"I have fun too, but we all want to win," says Vijay Singh on his victory

Three-time major champion Vijay Singh has had an amazing start at the PNC Championship. After hitting birdies on the first seven holes, Team Singh added two more to the score on holes 12 and 13.

The PNC Championship is a family tournament, and golfers have lots of fun at the event. However, it is unavoidable that everyone wants to win the trophy.

The tournament was very special for Vijay as he was playing with his son. Speaking to the media, Singh said:

"This is a highlight of my career, winning with him (Qass)."

He went on to say:

"Everybody said to come here and have a good time. I have fun too, but we all want to win."

At the tournament, Qass Singh hit two of the best irons of his career. He said:

"This is already the best week. So, this is just making it just, you know, no words can describe it. It's going to be a memory I'm going to have forever."

2022 PNC Championship leaderboard

1. Team Singh (Vijay Singh/ Qass Singh)

Prize money: $200,000

T2: Team Daly (John Daly/Little John Daly Jr.)

Prize money: $68,625

T2: Team Thomas (Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas)

Prize money: $68,625

4. Team Harrington (Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington)

Prize money: $50,000

T5. Team Korda (Nelly Korda/Petr Korda)

Prize money: $48,000

T5. Team Kuchar (Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar)

Prize money: $48,000

T5. Team Langer (Benhard Langer/Jason Langer)

Prize money: $48,000

T8. Team O'Meara (Mark O'Meara/Shaun O'Meara)

Prize money: $45,167

T8. Team Spieth (Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth)

Prize money: $45,167

T8. Team Woods (Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods)

Prize money: $45,167

11. Team Cink (Stewart Cink/Connor Cink)

Prize money: $44,000

12. Team Duval (David Duval/Brady Duval)

Prize money: $43,500

T13. Team Lehman (Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman)

Prize money: $42,750

T13. Team Trevino (Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino)

Prize money: $42,750

T15. Team Faldo (Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldov)

Prize money: $41,750

T15. Team Furyk (Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk)

Prize money: $41,750

T17. Team Leonard (Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard)

Prize money: $40,750

T17. Team Sorenstam (Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee)

Prize money: $40,750

T19. Team Player (Gary Player/Jordan Player)

Prize money: $40,125

T19. Team Price (Nick Price/Greg Price)

Prize money: $40,125

