"F**k yourself" - When Phil Mickelson brutally slammed a $10M-worth country music artist

Phil Mickelson once brutally slammed popular country music singer Jake Owen after the latter expressed his opinion. Owen met Mickelson during Jordan Spieth's wedding and talked about Lefty and Tiger Wood's clash in The Match that was played in November 2018.

Owen, being an avid golfer, reportedly paid $29.99 for watching the epic clash between Mickelson and Woods. As per the singer and songwriter, the two legends did not play the "best". Spieth's wedding was just a day after The Match, and Owen found an opportunity to come face-to-face with Mickelson. In the Fore Play Podcast, Owen admitted confronting Lefty.

Owen: "So I walked over to him. I was like, ‘Hey Phil, you owe me f**king $29.99! I was like, ‘For wasting four hours of my life with the sh**tiest golf I’ve ever seen! You guys hyped this whole thing up about the big match? You guys couldn’t even make three birdies between the two of you? I want my $29.99 back and apologize to me for some sh**ty golf.'"

In response to this, Phil Mickelson had a brutal response:

"He pulls out a wad of his thing and he grabs $100 like a $100 bill. And he’s like, ‘Yeah I won 90,000 of these yesterday.’ He goes, ‘Take a 100 and go f**k yourself!'"

Mickelson won $9,000,000 after winning his clash against the 82-time PGA Tour winner. Shortly after Barstool Sports shared the post on X back in April 2019, Phil Mickelson confirmed the validity of Owen's claim.

"True story😊"

Owen has been around in the country music scene since 2006, after his debut album Startin' With Me. The album had three singles, which reached the Billboard top 20 chart. After that, his second and third albums also recieved massive success.

Owen won the Academy of Country Music award in 2008, when he earned the prestigious award for becoming the top new male vocalist. In 2012, he secured the American Country Award for becoming the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Owen has a $10 million net worth.

On November 23, 2018, Woods and Phil Mickelson faced off in The Match, which was a $9 million worth unofficial event. At the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mickelson defeated Woods after 22 holes, including the four in playoff. This head-to-head golf contest led to both the legendary golfers participating in the second edition as well, titled Champions for Charity.

Phil Mickelson expresses opinion on Tiger Woods' TGL

The 45-time PGA Tour winner is pretty active on social media, especially on X. Mickelson recently responded to Rapaport after the latter shared his positive take on the first season of TGL.

Responding to Dan Rapaport's opinion, Phil Mickelson commented on X:

"That’s great news! It would be great for golf if this were to succeed. The golf fan is the most loyal fan in sports. Buy a ticket, walk miles and see a fraction of the action, but this could allow the golf fan to buy a ticket, sit down and watch 💯 of the action just like other sports. It could really be good for the game if it’s compelling 🤞"

Phil Mickelson is currently playing in LIV Golf after he made his LIV debut back in 2022. Since TGL is backed by the PGA Tour, currently, no player from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league roster can participate in it.

