“It's easy to assume what he's going to do” – Ben Griffin gets real about teeing up with Scottie Scheffler on Sunday

Ben Griffin opened up about playing with Scottie Scheffler in the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 1. The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge winner took the early lead at last week's Signature PGA Tour event.

However, Griffin had a tough time in the final two rounds. After the third round, he settled in second place and paired for the final round with Scottie Scheffler, who took the lead after 54 holes.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Ben Griffin expressed his thoughts about playing in a group with Scottie Scheffler, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"I try not to think too much about what he was necessarily doing. It's easy to assume what he's going to do. You know he's going to hit fairways, you know he's going to hit greens, he's not really going to make mistakes and make a bogie and if he does, it's because -- like, 10, he doesn't have a back swing, so he can't get it to the green. It's stuff like that."

Ben Griffin struggled on the greens in the final round on Sunday and played a round of 73 to settle in solo second place. He further talked about his performance and called Scheffler the "best in the world."

"I didn't feel as comfortable on the greens as I did the first three rounds and then going back to last week at the Charles Schwab. So I did a good job towards the end feeling things out and kind of getting those feelings back. It just kind of stings, but yeah, he's a heck of a golfer. I mean, he's the best in the world."

Scottie Scheffler was in the lead after three rounds and then played a round of 70 on the final to settle in with a total score of 10-under. He registered a four-stroke win in the tournament.

Ben Griffin reflects on his performance at the Memorial Tournament

Ben Griffin started the game with two back-to-back rounds of 65 and 72. He then again played a round of 72 and settled in second place. In the finale on Sunday, he started with a bogey on the first hole and then carded a birdie on the next.

Griffin made two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and two bogeys, a double bogey, a birdie, and an eagle on the back nine for a round of 73 and settled in solo second place.

In the post-tournament press conference, Griffin talked about his performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"Definitely disappointed. My putter definitely wasn't quite a hundred percent there, kind of -- most of the day. I made it exciting there at the end for a couple holes. But yeah, ultimately, I mean, it's funny, I'd take this finish, like, a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. I'm definitely a little disappointed to not have made it a little bit closer or gotten it done."

Sepp Straka settled in third place, followed by Nick Taylor. Russell Henley managed to tie for fifth place with Maverick McNealy.

