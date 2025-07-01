Charley Hull goes all white ahead of KPMG Women's Irish Open week

Charley Hull will be competing at the KPMG Women's Irish Open this week at Carton House, Fairmont. This is her first time playing in Ireland as a professional golfer.

During the course of the tournament, Hull will be staying at Carton House. She took to her Instagram stories on Monday (June 30) to share her OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) ahead of the event.

The golfer is known for her impeccable style and opted for a sleeveless white blazer and matching trousers. She paired the look with Louis Vuitton footwear and a sleek ponytail. The 29-year-old had a 5-word message for her fans.

She wrote: "Ready for KPMG Women's Irish Open this week staying at the Carton House, Fairmont. Who's coming out to watch?"

Image via @charley.hull

Charley Hull had confirmed her participation in the tournament in February this year. After an underwhelming campaign at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week, the ace golfer will be looking for a turnaround this week.

At Fields Ranch East last week, she finished T12 with a total score of 5-over as Minjee Lee took home her third Major title.

"I am very excited" - Charley Hull on meeting Irish fans

Charley Hull at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open (Source: Imagn)

Charley Hull is one of the most famous golfers on the circuit right now. Her popularity has grown, and she has become a fan favorite since last year.

She will tee off at Carlton House this week for the KPMG Women's Irish Open, marking her first professional event in Ireland. Naturally, her fans would be eager to finally get a glimpse of her and get to meet her.

Hull has shown equal excitement to meet her Irish fans during the tournament.

"I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meeting the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon!" she said via LET.

The British star has also been thrilled to participate in the KPMG Women's Irish Open this week.

"I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first professional event in Ireland since I turned Pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion."

Hull is yet to win a title this season and will be on the hunt for one in Fairmont in the coming days.

