Charley Hull makes her feelings known about playing in Ireland at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Charley Hull has committed to compete in the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The British golfer will be competing in Ireland for the first time since turning pro in 2013. She is also a fan-favorite golfer with plenty of following on social media, especially Instagram.

She has around 721K followers and recently shared her feelings about playing in the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The KPMG Women's Irish Open shared a reel and announced that the 28-year-old golfer is competing in the event.

The British golfer reshared this reel on her Instagram and wrote:

"Can't wait to play the @kpmgwomensopen this July."

Charley Hull shares her thoughts about competing in the 2025 KPMG Irish Women’s Open. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open is all set to begin in July at the O’Meara Course at Carton House, Fairmont. Along with Charley, the field has prominent names like Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagström, Leona Maguire and Annabel Dimmock, who is the defending champion of the event.

Charley Hull has never competed in this Ladies European Tour event, as for the last couple of years, her schedule has mostly consisted of LPGA Tour events. The British golfer has started this year by competing in the Ladies European Tour event as she recently made a T8 finish at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Charley Hull is looking forward to meeting a huge number of Irish fans

Charley Hull is looking forward to compete in Ireland - Source: Getty

Charley Hull shared her views about playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open and said she has heard many good things about this event. She said (via the LET):

"I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first professional event in Ireland since I turned Pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion.

"I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meeting the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon!"

Not just Charley, even Seamus Hand from the KPMG is excited to have the LPGA Tour star at the event this year.

“The addition of Charley Hull to the field will take the event to a new level this year. To watch her play alongside Leona Maguire and the new Solheim Cup captain, Anna Nordqvist will be incredible," Hand said.

He further said KPMG is proud to be the title sponsor of this event and that one of their goals has been to build a strong field each year.

KPMG joined in as the title sponsor of this event in 2022 and has transformed it into one of the most prominent Ladies European Tour events. The tournament has attracted around 100,000 attendees, with a global audience of over 100 million since 2022.

