How did Charley Hull perform in the PIF Saudi Ladies International round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International was played on Thursday, February 13th at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia and Charley Hull was one of the top players in the field. The Englishwoman had a bogey-free round, although she made few birdies and finished outside the top 10 after 18 holes.

Hull's opening day performance at the PIF Saudi Ladies International included three birdies. Hull hit just half of her fairways (7 of 14) but managed to reach up to 15 of 18 greens in regulation. She missed 13 birdie putts during the round, although she did not 3-putt any holes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Charley Hull finished the first round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International in a tie for 20th place, four shots behind the leader, Korea's Somi Lee. Esther Henseleit and Annabelle Fuller are tied for second on 6-under, while eight players are tied for fourth, including 2024 Ladies European Tour player of the year Chiara Tamburlini.

PIF Saudi Ladies International round 1 leaderboard explored

The group of players tied for fourth includes world number four Jeeno Thitikul. Other players with LPGA Tour experience in the top 20 include Carlota Ciganda, Patty Tavatanakit, and Bronte Law.

This is the PIF Saudi Ladies International leaderboard after the first round (top 50 only):

1 Somi Lee -7

2 Esther Henseleit -6

2 Annabell Fuller -6

4 Muni He -5

4 Emma Spitz -5

4 Chiara Tamburlini -5

4 Minsun Kim -5

4 Morgane Metraux -5

4 Hira Naveed -5

4 Jeeno Thitikul -5

4 Laura Fuenfstueck -5

12 Stephanie Kyriacou -4

12 Olivia Cowan -4

12 Chisato Iwai -4

12 Anne Van Dam -4

12 Fatima Fernandez Cano -4

12 Yuai Ji -4

12 Celine Herbin -4

12 Brianna Navarrosa -4

20 Liz Young -3

20 Moa Folke -3

20 Aditi Ashok -3

20 Carlota Ciganda -3

20 Yan Liu -3

20 Dong Eun Lee -3

20 Ina Yoon -3

20 Marta Sanz Barrio -3

20 Patty Tavatanakit -3

20 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -3

20 Charley Hull -3

20 Bronte Law -3

32 Albane Valenzuela -2

32 Alexandra Forsterling -2

32 Aline Krauter -2

32 Hannah Screen -2

32 Ariya Jutanugarn -2

32 Manon De Roey -2

32 Trichat Cheenglab -2

32 Pranavi Urs -2

32 Akie Iwai -2

32 Weiwei Zhang -2

32 Linn Grant -2

32 Patricia Isabel Schmidt -2

32 Pornanong Phatlum -2

32 Johanna Wrigley -2

32 Shannon Tan -2

47 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -1

47 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

47 April Angurasaranee -1

47 Sara Kouskova -1

47 Wei-Ling Hsu -1

47 Ana Pelaez Trivino -1

47 Cara Gainer -1

47 Agathe Sauzon -1

47 Chiara Noja -1

47 Nataliya Guseva -1

47 Georgia Hall -1

The PIF Saudi Ladies International kicks off the Aramco Team Series, a group of events played in various locations around the world. Players will be competing for some of the highest purses of the season on the Ladies European Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback