‘I’m really proud of myself’: Minjee Lee gets honest about winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 

Minjee Lee secured her third Major championship on Sunday (June 22) by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She finished three strokes ahead of Auston Kim, a standout from the Epson Tour, and Chanettee Wannasaen, a two-time LPGA Tour champion. This marks Lee’s first LPGA Tour victory since her triumph at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship.

Playing the final round at Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco, Lee demonstrated impressive control under pressure. Battling challenging conditions marked by firm greens and gusty winds, she carded a 2-over-par 74. Despite recording five bogeys, her three birdies were enough to hold off the competition and seal the win.

Speaking on the win, she said (via the LPGA Tour):

"It’s pretty awesome. Just to get another Major under my belt. It’s very well deserved, and I just feel really good.”

Trending

Minjee Lee was also asked what it meant for her to win this particular Major. To this, she added:

“I think just the last two years, I had a little trouble with my putting, and had doubts here and there. I just feel like I’ve worked really hard to get to the position I am now... It’s so hard, and even better being a Major Championship. So I think it’s just really well deserved and I’m really proud of myself”.

Starting the final round at 6-under par, 29-year-old Minjee Lee held a comfortable four-shot cushion over Atthaya Thitikul. That margin grew to five strokes early on when Thitikul bogeyed the opening hole. Though Lee gave a shot back on the par-5 third, she maintained her advantage as Thitikul also stumbled with a bogey, remaining at even par. Lee’s lead began to narrow after consecutive bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes, reducing her edge to three shots over the five-time LPGA Tour champion from Thailand.

How has Minjee Lee’s remaining 2025 season been so far?

Minjee Lee’s 2025 season includes a Major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, one runner-up finish and multiple top-15 results. Her performances span key tournaments such as the U.S. Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship and the JM Eagle LA Championship. Here is a list of her performances so far:

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: 1st, $1,800,000

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T14, $38,877

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T22, $110,035

Mizuho Americas Open: T15, $41,286

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: WDC, $0

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T7, $100,492

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T35, $9,605

Blue Bay LPGA: 2nd, $230,318

HSBC Women's World Championship: T11, $43,503

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T28, $15,833

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T4, $115,392

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More