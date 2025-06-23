Collin Morikawa jokingly tells Minjee Lee to pay for their next trip in $39M-worth private jet seemingly belonging to Adam Scott

After her Major win, Minjee Lee had a video call with her brother and fellow golfer Min Woo Lee, who was traveling with Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott on what seemed to be Scott's private jet. Scott owns a private jet worth $39 million (as per Air Charter Service), and Morikawa jokingly suggested that the KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner should pay for their next trip.

Lee shot four under across four rounds, making her one of just three golfers to finish below par. She captured her third career Major over the weekend despite a +2 final round.

After her win, her brother, Min Woo Lee, called her from the jet to congratulate her along with Morikawa and Scott. He also joked (as shared by KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Instagram):

"Collin says you're paying for the jet next time. Good job. Proud of you."

The golfer made the joke since Lee just took home a $1.8 million payday for her win. It was the biggest prize purse payout in LPGA Tour history.

Her brother first got invited to ride in Scott's jet about two years ago. Scott invited him to ride to the Travelers Championship, but he wasn't in the field at the time. He needed a top-10 at the US Open, and he was top five and therefore got a ride with Scott. He said of the jet at the time via The Loop:

"His jet is unbelievable. It's on my vision board now. He has it decked out with a couple of Augusta National blankets and stuff. I had a nice little snooze on the couch, there´s a couch in there, there's plenty of seats. It was very cool. "

Since then, both Morikawa and Lee have frequently traveled with Scott on his private jet. The three of them have gone to more than a few tournaments together, dating all the way back to that first trip in 2023.

All three and more appeared to be present in the jet when they FaceTimed the LPGA Tour star. Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee's sister Minjee Lee enjoyed a stunning triumph at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Minjee Lee discusses Women's PGA victory

Leading by four, Minjee Lee went into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship a little nervous despite her lead. She admitted to scoreboard-watching the entire time.

Minjee Lee won the Major (Image via Imagn)

She said via ESPN:

"I knew exactly where I was in terms of the scores. But I just want to be clear. Like I definitely was nervous starting the day. I wasn't really sure if it was the heat that was making my heart beat more. ... I looked calm, but not as calm as everybody thinks."

Her dominant first three rounds proved to be enough. She bogeyed the first three holes and shot two over for the day, but she still won by three strokes over Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen, the three of whom were the only players under par.

Minjee Lee added:

"I just tried to be really simple out there. It was just so tough with the wind. Some of the drives that I hit were really terrible out there."

Ultimately, she withstood the difficult conditions to earn her third career Major but first PGA Championship.

