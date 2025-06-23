What did Minjee Lee get after her 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship victory? Perks explored

Minjee Lee claimed her third major title on the LPGA Tour last week after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Her first major win came in 2021, with the Evian Championship, and the second in 2022, when she won the U.S. Women's Open.
The Australian golfer took home a staggering $1.8 million prize money following her win in Texas, along with 650 CME points. The major win was her first win on the LPGA Tour since her victory at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship.
Minjee Lee became only the third Australian to win three or more majors and the 31st player on the Tour. She also climbed up 18 positions on the Rolex World Golf rankings to reach the sixth spot, and stands behind Mao Saigo in the race to win the Rolex Annika Major Award, alongside Maja Stark. Lee had previously won the honor in 2022 after her U.S. Open win.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner also receives a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour. In addition, Lee is one step closer to claiming the career Grand Slam on the Tour.
"I just played my very best" - Minjee Lee on her third major win
The 29-year-old got off to a good start at the third LPGA major at the Fields Ranch East last week, as she shot a 3-under par 69. She followed that with an even-par score in the second round.
Minjee Lee grabbed the lead by posting a brilliant 3-under 69 again in round three. Despite going 2-over par in the final round, she managed to seal the victory by a three-stroke margin over Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim, who became joint runners-up.
During the post-round press conference, the three-time major winner shared details about the win and her game. Lee said:
"A lot of patience out there today. Obviously I had ups and downs today, and I just felt like some shots were going my way and some shots weren't. I knew there were some opportunities coming down the stretch to make some birdies and close the gap a little bit."
She also added:
"Yeah, I just played my very best."
Speaking about her thoughts leading up to the final round, Lee continued:
"I just said, just stick to my game plan. I know, it's a battle against myself pretty much, especially with how tough the conditions were this whole week, not just today; just amplified because it's major Sunday."
"Just be patient and take every shot as it comes," she concluded.
Minjee Lee also expressed her appreciation and gratitude towards her family, including her brother, Min Woo Lee, who wasted no time sharing admiration for his sister.