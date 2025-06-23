Min Woo Lee gets candid about sister Minjee Lee’s PGA Championship title win

Minjee Lee won the Women's PGA Championship 2025 on Sunday. The Aussie golfer claimed her third major title with a three-shot victory over Auston Kim and Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen. The 29-year-old shot a final round two-over-par 74 at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, to clinch the title which impressed her brother Min Woo Lee.

Ad

The 26-year-old PGA Tour pro had a forgettable Travelers Championship outing this weekend, finishing T63. However, he found some happiness on Sunday as his sister made the Lee household proud. Interestingly, Min Woo claimed predicting her elder sister’s win ‘months ago.’ He said the LPGA star has been “very solid” mentally and her game is “built for the majors.” He admitted being proud of his sister’s big achievement.

Speaking about sister Minjee Lee’s PGA Championship win, Min Woo Lee said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, I called it a couple months ago that she was going to win, and that's very -- hopefully she gets it done on the last hole. But, yeah, it's nice to be a major and her game is built for the majors, she's very solid and her mental side is one of the best I've ever seen. So, mix that in with some good putting and good short game and, yeah, she's going to win. So, no, it's very exciting to see her back in the winner's circle and I'm very proud of her.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Min Woo Lee dubbed his sister a “robot” for managing to stay “level headed” on the golf course. He lauded her for a successful career.

Minjee Lee says Min Woo Lee has ‘really matured over the years’

Minjee Lee, while speaking to the media after her PGA Championship win, lauded her little brother’s growth in golf. The 29-year-old Aussie stated Min Woo Lee has “really matured over the years” and was “figuring out what works best for him” on the PGA Tour. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner said she ‘loves’ seeing her brother’s journey on the American circuit.

Ad

Speaking about Min Woo Lee after her Women's PGA Championship win, Minjee Lee said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I feel like Min Woo has really matured over the years and is figuring out what works best for him on tour, like his schedule, just even practice… I think he's grown up a lot. I love to see his journey and how well he's doing on the PGA. I'm a veteran on the LPGA; 11 years feelings like a long time, so I feel like I have more routine down pat now… So it's just really great to see Min Woo doing good in the States, on the PGA Tour as well.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Minjee Lee has been the more successful sibling in the Lee household by a margin. While the LPGA icon has three major titles to her name, her younger brother is yet to win one. The one-time PGA Tour winner’s best finish at a major championship came at the US Open 2023, where he finished T5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More