Who won the Travelers Championship 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 22, 2025 22:59 GMT
Travelers Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Keegan Bradley fired a 2-under 68 in the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 to lift the title on Sunday, June 22. Following the final round, he finished at 15-under and posted a one-shot win over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

On Sunday, Fleetwood entered the TPC River Highlands with a three-stroke margin and was looking all set to win his first title. However, he had a rough start as he bogeyed three of the first four holes.

After shooting 37 on the front nine, Fleetwood tried to recover with two birdies on the 11th and 13th but then finished with two bogeys on the last three holes. This included a heartbreaking missed 7-foot par putt on the 18th, which could have secured his maiden PGA Tour win.

On the other hand, Bradley had a steady start in the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025. He shot 34 on the front nine with the help of two birdies and a bogey. By the 15th hole, he was at 14-under for the week, but the final-hole birdie ensured his win.

Final Leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 explored

Keegan Bradley celebrates his winning birdie putt at the Travelers Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025:

  • 1. Keegan Bradley: -15
  • T2. Tommy Fleetwood: -14
  • T2. Russell Henley: -14
  • T4. Harris English: -13
  • T4. Jason Day: -13
  • T6. Scottie Scheffler: -12
  • T6. Rory McIlroy: -12
  • 8. Brian Harman: -10
  • T9. Harry Hall: -9
  • T9. Justin Thomas: -9
  • T9. Lucas Glover: -9
  • T12. Patrick Cantlay: -8
  • T12. Denny McCarthy: -8
  • T14. Byeong Hun An: -7
  • T14. Ben Griffin: -7
  • T14. J.J. Spaun: -7
  • T17. Ryan Fox: -6
  • T17. Robert MacIntyre: -6
  • T17. Matt Fitzpatrick: -6
  • T17. Maverick McNealy: -6
  • T17. Sam Burns: -6
  • T17. Aaron Rai: -6
  • T17. Nick Taylor: -6
  • T17. Wyndham Clark: -6
  • T25. Bud Cauley: -5
  • T25. Kevin Yu: -5
  • T25. Davis Thompson: -5
  • T25. Austin Eckroat: -5
  • T25. Taylor Pendrith: -5
  • T30. Adam Scott: -4
  • T30. Andrew Novak: -4
  • T30. Alex Noren: -4
  • T30. Hideki Matsuyama: -4
  • T34. Luke Clanton: -3
  • T34. Stephan Jaeger: -3
  • T36. Gary Woodland: -2
  • T36. Ludvig Åberg: -2
  • T36. Rickie Fowler: -2
  • T36. Max Greyserman: -2
  • T36. Joe Highsmith: -2
  • T36. Jhonattan Vegas: -2
  • T42. Collin Morikawa: -1
  • T42. Daniel Berger: -1
  • T42. Michael Kim: -1
  • T45. Tom Kim: E
  • T45. Shane Lowry: E
  • T45. J.T. Poston: E
  • T45. Sepp Straka: E
  • T45. Sam Stevens: E
  • T45. Tom Hoge: E
  • T45. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: E
  • T52. Cameron Young: +1
  • T52. Jacob Bridgeman: +1
  • T54. Akshay Bhatia: +2
  • T54. Ryan Gerard: +2
  • T54. Max Homa: +2
  • T57. Adam Hadwin: +3
  • T57. Matthieu Pavon: +3
  • T57. Cam Davis: +3
  • T57. Davis Riley: +3
  • T61. Xander Schauffele: +4
  • T61. Sungjae Im: +4
  • T63. Min Woo Lee: +5
  • T63. Thomas Detry: +5
  • 65. Mackenzie Hughes: +7
  • T66. Tony Finau: +11
  • T66. Nick Dunlap: +11
