Charley Hull shares why she is ‘buzzing’ to tee off at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

LPGA star Charley Hull has shared the reason for her excitement to compete at the KPMG Women's Irish Open of the Ladies European Tour.
The English golfer is currently teeing up at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, taking place at Mayakoba, Mexico. Round one of the inaugural LPGA event is being played at the El Camaleón Golf Course. Most of the top-ranked players, such as Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, and Jeeno Thitikul, among others, are missing from the field this week.
The KPMG Women's Open recently posted a video on their Instagram page wherein Hull shared why she looks forward to participating in the Ladies European Tour event in July. The KPMG Women's Irish Open is scheduled to take place from July 3 to 6 at the Carton House Golf Club in Ireland. In the video, the 29-year-old golfer expressed delight over participating in the tournament.
"I'm super excited to come to the KPMG Irish Women's Open at Carton House. And I've heard great things about the event."
"And my good friend Annabel Dimmock won it last year. It's just great. It's inspired me to play this year and I'm buzzing to come."
LET player Annabel Dimmock won the event last year with a total 19-under-par score.
Charley Hull often competes in the LET events and has won four titles on the Tour to date. This year, she participated in the PIF Saudi Ladies International in February, where she finished tied for eighth with a nine-under-par score. Her fellow LPGA player Jeeno Thitikul went on to win the Riyadh event after shooting a -16 par score.
While Charley Hull's title drought on the LPGA Tour continues, she claimed her first title since 2022 at the LET Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh last year.
Charley Hull expresses her opinion about her 'controversial' reputation
During a press conference ahead of the LPGA event in Mexico, the 29-year-old golfer was asked her thoughts regarding her reputation as a "controversial player." Charley Hull shared her thoughts explaining how she is true to herself regardless of the opinions surrounding her. She said (via ASAP Sports):
"I don't know really. I'm just myself. I think more people -- I think a lot of people these days aren't their self. Because they're in the public eye they have like a role to play."
Hull continued:
"With me I'm just living my life the way I want to live it. Just true to myself. Just be myself really."
The Mexico Riviera Maya Open is Hull's seventh appearance this season. The English golfer has had decent outcomes so far, besides the missed cut at the LPGA Major, the Chevron Championship.