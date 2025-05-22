"They have a role to play" - Charley Hull gets real about her 'controversial' reputation

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull is set to tee off in the 2025 Riviera Maya Open. Ahead of the tournament, she admitted that her controversial reputation might be a result of her not playing a "role," but living life on her own terms.

Hull won several tournaments in her junior years, including the 2010 Leveret, 2011 Welsh Women's Open Stroke Play Championship, and 2012 Harder Hall Invitational. When she was nine years old, she competed against adults in the Ladies Golf Union Championship and won. She now has two LPGA Tour titles and has claimed four victories on the Ladies European Tour.

On Wednesday, May 21, Charley Hull was interviewed at the El Camaleón Golf Course during a press conference. She was asked if she sees herself as a controversial player, like others do, to which she replied by saying (via ASAP Sports):

“I don't know really. I'm just myself. I think more people -- I think a lot of people these days aren't their self. Because they're in the public eye they have like a role to play. With me I'm just living my life the way I want to live it.”

Charley Hull further stated that she was staying true to herself and being herself, not thinking of what others may expect from her.

The English golfer was further asked to state how she feels about the El Camaleón Golf Course golf course. She admitted that although it is tight, it is still a “very scorable” golf course.

Charley Hull is scheduled to tee off for her first round at the Riviera Maya Open by 7:55 a.m. She is paired in the same grouping with Gaby Lopez and Akie Iwai.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 Black Desert Championship?

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull - Image Source: Imagn

Charley Hull made her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year at the Black Desert Championship, where she recorded one of her most disappointing finishes this year.

Hull carded 70 in all four rounds of the tournament and finished with a total score of eight-under 280. She landed at T40, a whopping 18 strokes behind Haeran Ryu, who won the tournament with 26-under 262.

Notably, Charley Hull’s worst performance this year came at the Chevron Championship. The Kettering-born golfer carded 75 in her first round in The Club at Carlton Woods and 73 in her second round. She finished with four-over 148 across 36 holes and missed the tournament’s cut line.

Last year, Hull performed much better in the Chevron Championship, finishing at T23 with one-under 287. She also competed in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open and finished at T19 with six-over 286.

This year, Hull also plans to tee off in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, which kicks off on May 29 at Erin HIlls Golf Course.

