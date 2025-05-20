When Charley Hull snubbed off comparisons with John Daly: "My dad smokes 40"

LPGA star Charley Hull, who is currently on her journey to quit smoking altogether, had once snubbed the comparisons with John Daly.
During the final round of the Women's U.S Open last year, the English golfer was spotted smoking a cigarette even as she was giving out autographs to her fans at the Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania. As the video of her signing went viral, Hull was likened with the former PGA Tour player John Daly, who was also often spotted with a cigarette on the golf course.
Here is a post via Golf.com on Instagram that compared Charley Hull to Daly with the caption:
"@charley.hull making John Daly proud. 😂"
In the post round press conference at the end of the 2024 U.S Open, Hull was asked how she felt about her comparison with the PGA Tour Champions player. She shared her thoughts and also revealed why she took smoking in the first place. Hull said (via LPGA.com):
"I find it quite funny, because I actually do go to the gym and I’m a very healthy person. I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don’t need to drink because actually I can have a fun time without it."
She continued:
"My dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he’s 75. My whole family smokes, so it’s not something that I’ve noticed being odd."
Hull went on to clarify that she hated smoking and added that she took up the habit only to stop another of hers. She said:
"I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking. I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped. And I wanted to stop vaping.
It’s just you can vape indoors all the time. I thought if I smoke, I’m going to go outside and smoke a cigarette."
In addition, Hull stated that she would stop smoking soon and it was just a matter of when.
Charley Hull finished the Major event in a tie for the 19th place after a six-over-par final score. Yuka Saso went on to claim the U.S Open title that year.
Has Charley Hull won an LPGA Tour event in 2025?
The 29-year-old golfer is yet to win a tournament on the LPGA Tour this season. She appeared in six events and her best finish of T4 was at the HSBC Women's Championship.
At the first Major of the year, The Chevron Championship Hull failed to make the cut after shooting three-over-par and one-over-par scores in the first two rounds.
Charley Hull will be seen in action at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open in Mexico this week.