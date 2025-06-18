Charley Hull reveals what she's 'loving' as she looks to lift the curse at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 18, 2025 22:44 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
Charley Hull at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open [Image via Imagn]

Charley Hull is considered by many to be one of the most talented golfers. However, the only blemish on her career is the fact that she hasn't been able to win a Major championship yet. At this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hull will look to lift this curse.

Ad

On Thursday, the British golfer is scheduled to tee off at the Fields Ranch East in a bid to win her first Major championship. Ahead of the event, Hull on Instagram uploaded a story and revealed what she has been loving before such a big tournament.

In the story, Charley Hull revealed that she has been loving her golf bag made by TaylorMade for her week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Hull wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Loving my @taylormade_tour bag this week 🤠"

You can check Charley Hull's story below:

An image of Charley Hull&#039;s Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @charley.hull]
An image of Charley Hull's Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @charley.hull]

As of this writing, Charley Hull has played in eight professional events this year. While her best finish came at the HSBC Women's World Championship (T4), her worst performance was at The Chevron Championship, which is the only place where she missed the cut in 2025 until now.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old golfer will be able to win her first Major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Even though Hull has the talent to win, she will be up against a talented bunch of golfers, like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, to name a few.

Who will Charley Hull face at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Here is a detailed look at every golfer Charley Hull will face at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Ad

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  • Mimi Rhodes
  • Stacy Lewis

KPMG Champions

  • Amy Yang
  • Ruoning Yin
  • In Gee Chun
  • Nelly Korda
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Hannah Green
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Danielle Kang
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Yani Tseng
  • Cristie Kerr
  • Anna Nordqvist

Major Championship Winners

  • Mao Saigo
  • Lilia Vu
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Mirim Lee
  • Maja Stark
  • Yuka Saso
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Minjee Lee
  • A Lim Kim
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Celine Boutier
  • Lydia Ko
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Sophia Popov

LPGA Tournament Winners

  • Jin Young Ko
  • Grace Kim
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Rose Zhang
  • Leona Maguire
  • Linn Grant
  • Alexa Pano
  • Megan Khang
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Haeran Ryu
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Angel Yin
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Linnea Strom
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Rio Takeda
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Chisato Iwai
Ad

OoM Winner LET, JLPGA, KLPGA

  • Chiara Tamburlini
  • Ina Yoon

Top-10 KPMG Previous Year

  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Sarah Schmelzel

Rolex Rankings

  • Charley Hull
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Akie Iwai
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Jin Hee Im
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Andrea Lee
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Youmin Hwang
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Suji Kim
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Shinsil Bang
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Yui Kawamoto
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Shiho Kuwaki

Top-8 LPGA Prof Natl Champ

  • Allie White
  • Nicole Felce
  • Allie Knight
  • Natalie Vivaldi
  • Alison Curdt
  • Heather Angell
  • Sandra Changkija
  • Ashley Grier

Top Finisher PGA Women's Stroke Play

  • Katelyn Sepmoree

Maternity

  • Joanna Coe

CME Globe Points

  • Somi Lee
  • Jenny Bae
  • Auston Kim
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Yan Liu
  • Minami Katsu
  • Haeji Kang
  • Kristen Gillman
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • Cassie Porter
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Jenny Shin
  • Miranda Wang
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Lucy Li
  • Saki Baba
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Aline Krauter
  • Benedetta Moresco
  • Manon De Roey
  • Robyn Choi
  • Yahui Zhang
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Narin An
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Dewi Weber
  • Hira Naveed
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Jiwon Jeon
  • Mary Liu
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • Gigi Stoll
  • Jing Yan
  • Karis Davidson
  • Paula Reto
  • Muni He
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Caroline Masson
  • Brianna Do
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Kumkang Park
  • Mariel Galdiano
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Madison Young
  • Yu Liu
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Savannah Grewal
  • Georgia Hall
  • Gurleen Kaur
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications