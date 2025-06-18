Charley Hull reveals what she's 'loving' as she looks to lift the curse at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Charley Hull is considered by many to be one of the most talented golfers. However, the only blemish on her career is the fact that she hasn't been able to win a Major championship yet. At this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hull will look to lift this curse.
On Thursday, the British golfer is scheduled to tee off at the Fields Ranch East in a bid to win her first Major championship. Ahead of the event, Hull on Instagram uploaded a story and revealed what she has been loving before such a big tournament.
In the story, Charley Hull revealed that she has been loving her golf bag made by TaylorMade for her week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Hull wrote:
"Loving my @taylormade_tour bag this week 🤠"
You can check Charley Hull's story below:
As of this writing, Charley Hull has played in eight professional events this year. While her best finish came at the HSBC Women's World Championship (T4), her worst performance was at The Chevron Championship, which is the only place where she missed the cut in 2025 until now.
It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old golfer will be able to win her first Major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Even though Hull has the talent to win, she will be up against a talented bunch of golfers, like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, to name a few.
Who will Charley Hull face at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?
Here is a detailed look at every golfer Charley Hull will face at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
Sponsor Tournament Invite
- Mimi Rhodes
- Stacy Lewis
KPMG Champions
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- In Gee Chun
- Nelly Korda
- Sei Young Kim
- Hannah Green
- Sung Hyun Park
- Danielle Kang
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Yani Tseng
- Cristie Kerr
- Anna Nordqvist
Major Championship Winners
- Mao Saigo
- Lilia Vu
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Mirim Lee
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Allisen Corpuz
- Minjee Lee
- A Lim Kim
- Ayaka Furue
- Celine Boutier
- Lydia Ko
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Sophia Popov
LPGA Tournament Winners
- Jin Young Ko
- Grace Kim
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Rose Zhang
- Leona Maguire
- Linn Grant
- Alexa Pano
- Megan Khang
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Haeran Ryu
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Angel Yin
- Bailey Tardy
- Linnea Strom
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lauren Coughlin
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Rio Takeda
- Yealimi Noh
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Chisato Iwai
OoM Winner LET, JLPGA, KLPGA
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Ina Yoon
Top-10 KPMG Previous Year
- Miyu Yamashita
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hinako Shibuno
- Caroline Inglis
- Lexi Thompson
- Sarah Schmelzel
Rolex Rankings
- Charley Hull
- Esther Henseleit
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Akie Iwai
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jin Hee Im
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Nasa Hataoka
- Andrea Lee
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Youmin Hwang
- Lindy Duncan
- Suji Kim
- Gaby Lopez
- Shinsil Bang
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Yui Kawamoto
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Shiho Kuwaki
Top-8 LPGA Prof Natl Champ
- Allie White
- Nicole Felce
- Allie Knight
- Natalie Vivaldi
- Alison Curdt
- Heather Angell
- Sandra Changkija
- Ashley Grier
Top Finisher PGA Women's Stroke Play
- Katelyn Sepmoree
Maternity
- Joanna Coe
CME Globe Points
- Somi Lee
- Jenny Bae
- Auston Kim
- Ilhee Lee
- Yan Liu
- Minami Katsu
- Haeji Kang
- Kristen Gillman
- Nataliya Guseva
- Cassie Porter
- Weiwei Zhang
- Jenny Shin
- Miranda Wang
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Lucy Li
- Saki Baba
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Aline Krauter
- Benedetta Moresco
- Manon De Roey
- Robyn Choi
- Yahui Zhang
- Albane Valenzuela
- Brooke Matthews
- Narin An
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Dewi Weber
- Hira Naveed
- Yuri Yoshida
- Aditi Ashok
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Soo Bin Joo
- Azahara Munoz
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Peiyun Chien
- Jiwon Jeon
- Mary Liu
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Gigi Stoll
- Jing Yan
- Karis Davidson
- Paula Reto
- Muni He
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Ryann O'Toole
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Caroline Masson
- Brianna Do
- Ruixin Liu
- Kumkang Park
- Mariel Galdiano
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Madison Young
- Yu Liu
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Georgia Hall
- Gurleen Kaur
- Olivia Cowan
- Yuna Nishimura
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff