Charley Hull provides update after collapsing at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Charley Hull offered fans a much-needed update following a frightening scene at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The 29-year-old English golfer collapsed twice during her opening round on Thursday, July 10, forcing her to withdraw midway through the tournament.

According to Hull, a virus she had been battling for days had finally caught up with her on the course. She shared an Instagram story on July 13, posting an image of herself alongside a caption that read:

“Thanks for all the messages guys.Today I’ve started to feel a lot better. And excited to be back and fit for the Scottish and AIG Women’s Open❤️"

Image via Instagram, Charley Hull's Instagram story

Hull teed off from the 10th hole early Thursday morning at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. She was grouped with Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu. She opened with steady play, carding a birdie on the par-4 12th, and followed that up with clean pars across the back nine.

After making the turn, Hull added another birdie at the par-5 1st to reach 2-under-par. On the very next hole, the 2nd, she lost a shot after missing the green and failing to get up and down. She followed that with another bogey on the 3rd after struggling with her approach into a tough pin position.

As she walked to the 4th tee, her 13th hole of the day, Charley Hull began to struggle. She sat down near a greenside bunker, clearly disoriented. Despite briefly trying to continue, she collapsed after attempting her tee shot. Medical personnel were called immediately. She was treated for low blood pressure and given IV fluids.

Though she initially stood up again, Hull collapsed a second time. Medics stretchered her off the course and transported her via golf cart to the clubhouse. Hull also shared her health update in an Instagram post.

Charley Hull recovers after sudden collapse at Evian Championship

Charley Hull has assured her fans that she’s on the mend after a scary moment forced her to withdraw from the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. Later that day, she shared a heartfelt update on Instagram, captioning:

"Not the @evianchamp I was hoping for. Been struggling with a virus all week but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated. Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament🩷🩷"

Hull had been battling a virus throughout the week but felt well enough to compete after managing to eat and regain some strength before her tee time. Added to that, she had an amazing 2025 season.

Charley Hull’s 2025 LPGA Tour campaign has been steady, with the English golfer making nine starts so far, including all three major championships held to date. Her most impressive outing came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she tied for fourth place and pocketed over $100,000.

