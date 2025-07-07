Did Brian Campbell qualify for The Open Championship? John Deere Classic winner's perks explored

Brian Campbell gained entry into the alternative list for the Open Championship 2025 after winning the John Deere Classic. The American golfer jumped to 55th position in the Official World Golf Rankings with his second PGA Tour win of the season.

As the perk of his win, he earned 500 FedEx Cup points and also $1.5 million in prize money. He received the ranking points and made a huge jump in the OWGR. He also has secured his position for the Masters and the PGA Championship for next year's edition and is eligible to play at The Players Championship, 2026.

Brian Campbell has been playing professionally since 2015 and in the last few years, has played in the majors. He made his debut at the US Open major in 2014 as an amateur but missed the cut. However, the next year he settled in T27 position in the tournament. He competed at the US Open in 2024 as well and settled in the T56 position.

Earlier this season, he played in the last three Majors and had decent finishes. He made the cut at the Masters, where he settled in a T32 position, and then settled at T55 at the PGA Championship, but missed the cut at the US Open. He is still seeking his debut at the Open Championship.

What has Brian Campbell said after winning the 2025 John Deere Classic?

Campbell has prevailed in his second playoff of the season to win the PGA Tour event. After playing four rounds at the John Deere Classic, he was tied for the lead with Emiliano Grillo, and after defeating him in a playoff, the American won the tournament.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Brian Campbell opened up about his performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Now it's surreal. I don't know what's going on. But, yeah, it all started here as an amateur, my first invite here. I've loved it ever since. I have no words. I mean, to be let alone in a playoff and to finish it off this way, it's just been amazing."

Kevin Roy settled in third place at the John Deere Classic in a two-way tie with David Lipsky, followed by Carson Young in a tie for fifth with Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman, Matt Kuchar, Kurt Kitayama, and Max Homa. Beau Hossler tied for 11th with Nick Dunlap, Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Rico Hoey, Jackson Koivun, and Austin Eckroat.

This season, Brian Campbell played in 17 tournaments and recorded two wins. He previously won the Mexico Open. He made the cut in eight tournaments this season. His notable finishes include a T32 at the RBC Heritage and a T32 at the Masters.

