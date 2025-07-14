  • home icon
  • "Sadly their 'policy” failed," - Phil Mickelson throws shade at Chicago Public Schools after bankruptcy report

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 14, 2025 05:59 GMT
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson recently took a dig at Chicago Public Schools, which laid off over 1,400 district workers on Friday, July 11. The ace golfer threw shade at their 'policies' and called for a change.

On Friday, multiple news outlets reported that Chicago Public Schools was bankrupt as the city faced a whopping $734 million loss after paying for illegal immigrants. As a result, they were forced to lay off 1,458 employees, including 432 teachers and 677 special education classroom assistants.

Reacting to the news, the six-time major champion took aim at Chicago’s policy.

"Sadly their “policy” failed. Maybe they should change their policy 🤔," he wrote.
On the professional front, Phil Mickelson was in action at the LIV Golf Andalucía last week, where he tied for 23rd after shooting 2-over in three rounds. He carded an even-par 71 on Sunday with the help of three birdies against three bogeys.

The 54-year-old veteran will next compete at the Open Championship 2025, which will be played this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. He won the event in 2013, beating Henrik Stenson by three strokes.

Overall, he has made 21 cuts in thirty appearances at the event and has recorded 11 top tens. Besides the 2013 win, he has also posted two runner-up finishes. Speaking of the venue, he missed the cut in 2019 when Royal Portrush last hosted this event.

How much did Phil Mickelson earn at the LIV Golf Andalucia?

The purse size for the individual portion of the LIV Golf Andalucia was $20 million, and Phil Mickelson earned $190,714 for the T33 finish. Talor Gooch bagged a whopping $4 million for the win, while runner-up Jon Rahm received a $2,250,000 paycheck.

Here's a look at the payout for the LIV Golf Andalucia (top 30 and ties):

  • 1. Talor Gooch: $4,000,000 (Winner)
  • 2. Jon Rahm: $2,250,000
  • 3. Abraham Ancer: $1,500,000
  • T4. Matt Jones: $833,333
  • T4. Tom McKibbin: $833,333
  • T4. Branden Grace: $833,333
  • T7. Cameron Tringale: $522,500
  • T7. Cameron Smith: $522,500
  • T7. Dustin Johnson: $522,500
  • T10. Sebastian Muñoz: $361,000
  • T10. Jason Kokrak: $361,000
  • T10. Sergio Garcia: $361,000
  • T10. Jinichiro Kozuma: $361,000
  • T10. Patrick Reed: $361,000
  • T15. Sam Horsfield: $278,750
  • T15. Richard Bland: $278,750
  • T15. Brendan Steele: $278,750
  • T15. Adrian Meronk: $278,750
  • T19. Charles Howell III: $235,000
  • T19. Thomas Pieters: $235,000
  • T19. David Puig: $235,000
  • T19. Danny Lee: $235,000
  • T23. Josele Ballester: $190,714
  • T23. Anirban Lahiri: $190,714
  • T23. Bubba Watson: $190,714
  • T23. Harold Varner III: $190,714
  • T23. Joaquin Niemann: $190,714
  • T23. Phil Mickelson: $190,714
  • T23. Tyrrell Hatton: $190,714
  • T30. Charl Schwartzel: $167,500
  • T30. Bryson DeChambeau: $167,500
