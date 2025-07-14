Si Woo Kim shares the two exciting things he will be doing upon his Open Championship selection 

Si Woo Kim recently secured a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. As soon as he got the news, Kim didn’t hold back his excitement. He shared a short but fun reaction, which the PGA Tour posted on Instagram on July 14.

The South Korean golfer let the world know how he planned to celebrate, with video games like Call of Duty (COD) and his favorite energy drink, Red Bull.

The text over Kim's image reads:

“Finally got in the field at The Open. Let’s do some COD and drink Red Bull.”

PGA tour captioned the post as:

"@siwookim_official is a content machine."

Kim had been hoping to qualify through his play at the Genesis Scottish Open, one of the final qualifying events before The Open. But he struggled in Scotland. He opened with a 4-over 74, followed by a 3-over 73. With his total score of 7 over 147, Kim missed the cut and left without securing one of the three Open spots available there.

This will be Si Woo Kim’s sixth appearance at The Open. He tied for 15th at St Andrews in 2022 and will now head to Royal Portrush with another chance at a major title. Over the years, Kim has earned four PGA Tour wins, including the 2017 Players Championship, where he became the youngest winner in tournament history. His most recent win came at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Si Woo Kim also holds a unique record, the two longest hole-in-ones in men’s major championship history. He aced the 238-yard 16th at the 2024 Open and the 252-yard 11th at the 2025 PGA Championship. Apart from that, Kim's selection came shortly after Ernie Els withdrew from the Open.

Ernie Els pulls out of The Open again, Si Woo Kim to take his place

Ernie Els will not play in The Open Championship this year. This is the second year in a row he is pulling out. The tournament organizers said on Sunday that Si Woo Kim will replace him.

Ernie Els is a famous golfer from South Africa who has won four big golf tournaments, including The Open twice. Last year, he stopped playing after one round because of back pain. This year, no reason was given for his pulling out. Even though he is not playing in The Open, Els has been playing in other golf events. He did not play in the Players Championship in March, but in June, he tied for 13th place at the U.S. Senior Open.

Si Woo Kim's current OWGR ranking is 62 for the 2025 season, and he has appeared in 23 tournaments so far. His recent T34 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open earned him $52,950. Kim's major earnings for the 2025 season came at the 2025 RBC Heritage, where he earned $580,000 after finishing 8th. Kim finished 12th at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and earned $455,000.

