Who is Chris Gotterup's girlfriend? Meet Samantha Rae

Chris Gotterup pulled off the biggest win of his career at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, outplaying Rory McIlroy to finish at 15-under and lift the trophy at The Renaissance Club. With big names like Marco Penge, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose chasing him down, Gotterup held his nerve to win the title.

As he celebrated the milestone moment, one person cheering him on was his girlfriend, Samantha Rae. Rae shared her excitement on Instagram after Gotterup’s win, posting a heartfelt story. She reposted a DP World Tour and Genesis Scottish Open post capturing his triumph and wrote:

"You are Incredible! This win is so well deserved."

At the bottom of the reel, she added:

"welcome to a new world"

A still from Chris Gotterup’s girlfriend Samantha Rae's Instagram story (via @samantharmonte)

Samantha Rae often shares glimpses of their relationship on social media. Her most recent post with Gotterup, shared on February 16, shows the two smiling in front of a large heart-shaped balloon display. Rae, dressed in a chic red outfit and black coat, captioned it:

“Love loving you.”

Samantha Rae has also been a familiar face at Chris Gotterup’s tournaments. She was at TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship and also was by his side during the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, where Gotterup finished T23. She also cheered on for her partner at the WM Phoenix Open.

Beyond golf, the pair enjoys other sports together. In September 2024, Rae posted a photo of them attending an Oklahoma Sooners football game.

With 2,364 followers on Instagram, Rae keeps a low profile but often shows up to cheer for Gotterup as he continues his rise on the PGA Tour. The two have also taken trips together to Greece and Denmark. Now, as the 25-year-old golfer celebrates his second PGA Tour title and prepares for The Open, Rae remains one of his strongest supporters.

Chris Gotterup gets emotional after claiming the Genesis Scottish Open title

Chris Gotterup joined the PGA Tour in 2024 and quickly made his mark by winning his first career title at the Myrtle Beach Classic. However, the 2025 season didn’t start well for him. He missed the cut in nine events and had no runner-up or top-10 finishes. But the Genesis Scottish Open became a turning point in his year.

So when CBS reporter Amanda Balionis pointed out the emotion in his voice during a post-round interview, Gotterup replied tearfully:

"I'm not going to be able to keep it together....I can't wait to see everyone, and then I'm playing in the Open next week."

Balionis also asked about his birdie on the 16th hole, which gave him a two-shot lead at a crucial moment. Chris Gotterup reflected on the moment, saying:

"I thought about those interviews, and I said, here we go, like, this is it. And it went right in the center, and I was like, all right, let's hit some good iron shots, some good tee balls, and, man, I just, I really, really hung in there well today."

Gotterup stayed steady throughout the week with rounds of 68, 61, and 70 before finishing strong with a 66 on Sunday. He started the final round with a bogey on the first hole but bounced back with birdies on the 3rd, 7th, and 8th to go 2-under at the turn. On the back nine, he made birdies on the 10th, 12th, and 16th but dropped a shot on the 15th, finishing the back nine at 2-under as well.

