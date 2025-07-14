Shane Lowry opens up on Rory McIlroy's work ethic ahead of The Open Championship

With The Open Championship upon us, Shane Lowry is gearing up for a massive showdown at Royal Portrush. Before the Major starts, Lowry opened up about Rory McIlroy's work ethic.

Mcllroy and Lowry, apart from being icons in professional golf, share an enduring bond. Their friendship stretches well beyond the golf course, spanning over to their college days.

In a video shared by Sky Sports Golf, Shane Lowry shared his admiration for the Northern Irishman's work ethic. The 2019 Open Championship winner said in the video while talking about McIlroy:

"I certainly feel like I've learned a lot from his work ethic and how I apply myself to the game now... we spend a lot of time together..."

He also talked about how he admires McIlroy's efforts in getting better.

"...I think my biggest thing for him is how much, you know, he's done everything there is to do in the game, like he finished that in April and, you know, his constant drive to get better every day is admirable."

Take a look at the full clip of Shane Lowry talking about Rory McIlroy on X:

McIlroy won the Masters Tournament earlier this year to complete the Grand Slam in golf. Lowry and Mcllroy often play together and won the 2024 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana with a 25-under par score.

Rory McIlroy reflects upon his relationship with Shane Lowry before The Open

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry first crossed paths when they were players of Irish National Junior Teams. In 2007, the duo teamed up and clinched the European Team Championship title.

As days passed, their connection solidified further, spanning beyond the rocky patch they hit in 2013. Rory McIlroy, while talking about Shane Lowry, revealed how their relationship has changed (as quoted by The Golfing Gazette):

"I think we’ve become very close over the last sort of five or six years. I think once we both had kids, or at least once I had kids or had a daughter and I see how Shane is with his daughters."

While talking about Lowry, the six-time major champion also complemented the former for his family life.

"And I just think — when I say like a role model, I just think about how he is off the course, how he is able to separate his family life and his normal life from his golfing life..."

McIlroy and Shane's bond rose even more when they won the Zurich Classic. Netflix's Full Swing showed the duo celebrating with beers in Bourbon Street.

