Shane Lowry drops major course update as he visits Royal Portrush ahead of The Open

With a few weeks left before The Open, Shane Lowry visited the iconic Major venue. Following his visit at Royal Portrush, the golfer looked ahead to the upcoming Major championship.

The 2025 US Open was one to forget for Lowry as he missed the cut. Oakmont's lightning fast greens, unpredictable fairways, and thick penal roughs posed a challenge for all the competing golfers. Not only Lowry, but the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau also struggled at Oakmont.

Lowry, who won the Claret Jug the last time The Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush, recently paid a visit to the Northern Ireland golf venue. He shared a note on his X (previously Twitter) timeline, saying that he is ready for the Major week ahead.

While sharing an image of the course, he also posted a snap posing in front of a mural dedicated to his 2019 win. In the caption, Shane Lowry wrote:

"Little trip to Portrush to check it out before @TheOpen. Course is looking great and everything ready for a big week. ☘️"

Another clip that Lowry shared on Instagram showcased his excitement at seeing the mural in person. The video showed the golfer driving his car towards it and exclaiming his joy after spotting it.

Lowry is coming off a T45 in the Travelers Championship. Before that, he scored a total 17-over par in the 125th US Open over the first 36 holes.

Lowry's 2019 Open Championship win was quite spectacular considering the venue's demanding nature. Lowry's third round 63 is still one of the best remembered moments from his run at Royal Portrush that year.

Before he steps up at the same venue six years later this July, Lowry has gained some pats on the back from a popular Ryder Cup figure.

Team Europe's Ryder Cup Captain praises Shane Lowry before The 2025 Open

Shane Lowry will have his sights set on winning a second Claret Jug this year. While talking about the Major venue venue and Royal Portrush in February 2025, the golfer shared on the Sky Sports Golf podcast that he "should have [won] two" Major titles in his career.

Luke Donald was recently seen analyzing the 13th hole at Royal Portrush. In a video released by The Open on X (previously Twitter), the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain praised Shane Lowry's Open Championship performance.

The Ryder Cup icon said in the video:

"I think Shane was a favourite amongst the crowd. Had an amazing third round 63. I think it got him in position.

"And the course held up to its own. It was quite wet, quite windy. Those are the conditions that Shane likes and controlling your golf ball."

With just weeks before Royal Portrush, Lowry will gear up for a 13th attempt at winning the Open Championship title. Till now, the golfer has made seven cuts and secured three top 10s in the Major.

