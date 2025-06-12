Watch: Shane Lowry throws microphone in anger after a difficult start to the 2025 US Open at Oakmont

Shane Lowry is currently competing in the 125th edition of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. The PGA Tour professional is among the long list of stars who have faced significant difficulty at Oakmont CC. During the first round, Lowry appeared frustrated as he threw away a microphone.

Among other names in professional golf, Lowry has never held back from expressing his anger. His outbursts have often been directed towards the marshals, golf clubs, ESPN analysts, and even on the course. Today, Shane Lowry got himself into the spotlight for another such outburst.

The golfer was playing on par 4 hole 17, attempting to recover from a series of bogeys. He drove the shot ultimately on the 17th green, setting up only 46 yards for chipping it in. Shane Lowry took a considerable backswing, only to find the ball travelling around 17 feet. He took his frustration out on a microphone placed on the left side of the green.

Fried Egg Golf shared the full clip on X (previously Twitter) and titled it:

"Shane Lowry is not enjoying Oakmont"

Needless to say, Lowry fell prey to the rough conditions of Oakmont CC, which poses a considerable threat to everyone on the field. The renovated golf course's setup offers thick rough, fast greens, and narrow fairways. Despite the powerful backswing, the Irishman's shot lost traction due to the thick rough of Oakmont.

Shane Lowry started his opening round of the U.S. Open with consistent pars on the par-4 holes 10 and 11. On par-5 hole 12, Lowry registered a bogey. However, the PGA Tour pro faced a significant setback when he was playing on the par-3 hole 16.

Lowry missed a five-foot putt for the bogey, which resulted in a double bogey. The Irishman then finished his back nine 4 over par with another bogey on hole 18.

When Shane Lowry lashed out during the PGA Championship

Last month, Lowry found himself in a tricky situation involving a wrongly placed shot. The PGA Tour pro was playing for the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow when his ball hit the pitch mark.

Lowry was playing on the par 4 hole 8 when his tee shot got in an unfortunate position. When the golfer sought relief, he was denied by the official. As a result, Shane had to hit the ball while it was embedded. The PGA Tour pro tossed the shot some yards away, resulting in it landing on a greenside bunker.

Reportedly, he went on to strike the pitch mark area with his club in a moment of anger. Underdog Golf shared the clip of Lowry's outburst on X, captioning it:

"Shane Lowry not given relief for an embedded ball. The result:"

This moment led Geoff Ogilvy from ESPN to share his opinion, stating that Lowry's tee shot must have lodged into someone else's pitch mark. When Lowry ended up missing the cut at the PGA Championship, he went on to call the "ESPN Guy" out for reportedly interfering during his interaction with the match referee.

