Michael Kim dubs Justin Rose ‘underrated putter’ after his exceptional Sunday round at Genesis Scottish Open

Michael Kim was last seen in action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished in a nine-way tie for 34th after shooting a 4-under par total score of 276. Kim has played in 22 PGA Tour events this season, and his best finish came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he became the joint runner-up with Daniel Berger.
As Michael Kim prepares to make his third appearance at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week, he shared a quick but detailed recap from the Scottish Open week. Kim started off by defending the Renaissance Golf Club's course and labelled it as 'good' despite it getting hate.
Kim went on to appreciate Justin Rose's golf skills over the week. Rose finished a solo sixth after carding a brilliant 11-under par score of 269. Kim made a special mention about Rose's straight drives and also labelled him an 'underrated putter'. He also added how fun it is to watch Rose and his caddie, Fooch Fulcher, work together on the course. Kim lauded Rose's performance in his latest post on X as he wrote:
"Justin Rose played really well Sunday and was fun to watch. He loves hitting it super straight (no curvature) and when it’s clicking, it’s really good. (Obviously) Underrated putter too I think. Him and Fooch are fun to watch work together."
Michael Kim also congratulated Chris Gotterup on winning the Genesis Scottish Open. He also hailed the winner after he played against Rory McIlroy in the final round, which he thinks is 'no joke'. McIlroy fell two strokes behind Gotterup and settled for the runner-up position, despite maintaining a joint lead into the fourth round.
At the end of the post, Kim shared his excitement to share moments from the upcoming Major, the 153rd Open Championship. He earned an exemption to the final Major due to his standing in the Official World Golf Rankings, where he is currently placed 54th.
How has Michael Kim performed at The Open Championship in the past?
Michael Kim joined the PGA Tour in 2013 and has appeared in two editions of the Open over the years. He has claimed one title on the Tour since turning professional and is yet to win a Major title. Kim's first win, and only so far, was in 2018 at the John Deere Classic, where he carded an impressive 27-under par score to lift the trophy.
Michael Kim earned his first entry to the Open in 2018 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. He carded a 1-over par 285 to finish at T35, which remains his best finish.
His next appearance at the Major was in 2023 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course. Unfortunately, Kim failed to make the cut in this edition.