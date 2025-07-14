Michael Kim dubs Justin Rose ‘underrated putter’ after his exceptional Sunday round at Genesis Scottish Open

Michael Kim was last seen in action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished in a nine-way tie for 34th after shooting a 4-under par total score of 276. Kim has played in 22 PGA Tour events this season, and his best finish came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he became the joint runner-up with Daniel Berger.

Ad

As Michael Kim prepares to make his third appearance at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week, he shared a quick but detailed recap from the Scottish Open week. Kim started off by defending the Renaissance Golf Club's course and labelled it as 'good' despite it getting hate.

Kim went on to appreciate Justin Rose's golf skills over the week. Rose finished a solo sixth after carding a brilliant 11-under par score of 269. Kim made a special mention about Rose's straight drives and also labelled him an 'underrated putter'. He also added how fun it is to watch Rose and his caddie, Fooch Fulcher, work together on the course. Kim lauded Rose's performance in his latest post on X as he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Justin Rose played really well Sunday and was fun to watch. He loves hitting it super straight (no curvature) and when it’s clicking, it’s really good. (Obviously) Underrated putter too I think. Him and Fooch are fun to watch work together."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim also congratulated Chris Gotterup on winning the Genesis Scottish Open. He also hailed the winner after he played against Rory McIlroy in the final round, which he thinks is 'no joke'. McIlroy fell two strokes behind Gotterup and settled for the runner-up position, despite maintaining a joint lead into the fourth round.

At the end of the post, Kim shared his excitement to share moments from the upcoming Major, the 153rd Open Championship. He earned an exemption to the final Major due to his standing in the Official World Golf Rankings, where he is currently placed 54th.

Ad

How has Michael Kim performed at The Open Championship in the past?

Michael Kim joined the PGA Tour in 2013 and has appeared in two editions of the Open over the years. He has claimed one title on the Tour since turning professional and is yet to win a Major title. Kim's first win, and only so far, was in 2018 at the John Deere Classic, where he carded an impressive 27-under par score to lift the trophy.

Ad

Michael Kim at the 147th Open Championship in 2018- Source: Getty

Michael Kim earned his first entry to the Open in 2018 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. He carded a 1-over par 285 to finish at T35, which remains his best finish.

His next appearance at the Major was in 2023 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course. Unfortunately, Kim failed to make the cut in this edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More