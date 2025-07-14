Phil Mickelson exchanges words with Michael Kim after LIV Golf pro asks a 'hypothetical' question

Phil Mickelson had an average week at LIV Golf Andalucia. Following his T23 finish at Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, the legendary golfer had a brief exchange of words on X with Michael Kim.

Ad

Mickelon and Kim are both quite active on social media. Be it golf, tournaments, or other trending topics, they often voice their opinions and thoughts about them on X.

On Monday, July 14, Mickelson presented a hypothetical situation for his fans on X. The HyFlyers GC captain talked about a situation where LIV Golf would be expanding its format into 35 events with 120 players.

According to his X post, there would be dual shotgun starts as well. Phil Mickelson also asked what would happen to the PGA Tour and the source of all those extra players. Lefty wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Here’s a random Monday morning ‘hypothetical’ question. What if LIV went to a 35 event, full 120 person field, dual shotgun start (morning and afternoon) and the current LIV events were the ‘elevated’ events within the schedule. Where would those additional players come from and what would happen to the PGA Tour then?"

Take a look at the full hypothetical question by Mickelson on X:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim posted a reply below the veteran golfer's post, asking about the costs involved:

"How much would that cost?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson was quick to share a short reply to Kim's question:

"Would it matter?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickelson's latest stint at LIV Golf Andalucia ended with a top 25 finish for the 54-year old. After 54 holes, he scored 2-over par, ending the event tied for 23rd on the leaderboard.

Michael Kim's reply to Phil Mickelson's post comes after he carded a T34 at the Genesis Scottish Open. After four rounds of competition at The Renaissance Club, the golfer's 72-hole total came to even par.

Michael Kim played alongside Phil Mickelson at The Masters

This year, Michael Kim and Phil Mickelson had a brief moment between them as they were at Augusta National, competing at the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament.

Ad

Before walking down Magnolia Lane, Kim shared a note about his time with Mickelson. Kim, who is yet to secure a Masters title, played with the three-time Masters champion. Along with the LIV Golfer, Kim was paired with Noah Kent and Dustin Johnson.

Following the round, Kim shared his experience of teaming up with Mickelson in a post on X.

"Played 9 holes with Phil, DJ, Noah Kent. We had a 9 hole team match, Phil and I vs. DJ and NK. We were tied heading into 9. Phil from the pine straws hit it to tap in with the pin in the middle right tier. Noah Kent also hit a nice shot to about 25 ft. Noah drained the putt to tie the match. Yes, we played for something but we tied and I’m not sharing that detail, sry."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With the current divide between LIV and PGAT, it's very difficult for players from the two rosters to face each other except for golf Majors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More