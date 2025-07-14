Phil Mickelson exchanges words with Michael Kim after LIV Golf pro asks a 'hypothetical' question

Phil Mickelson had an average week at LIV Golf Andalucia. Following his T23 finish at Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, the legendary golfer had a brief exchange of words on X with Michael Kim.
Mickelon and Kim are both quite active on social media. Be it golf, tournaments, or other trending topics, they often voice their opinions and thoughts about them on X.
On Monday, July 14, Mickelson presented a hypothetical situation for his fans on X. The HyFlyers GC captain talked about a situation where LIV Golf would be expanding its format into 35 events with 120 players.
According to his X post, there would be dual shotgun starts as well. Phil Mickelson also asked what would happen to the PGA Tour and the source of all those extra players. Lefty wrote:
"Here’s a random Monday morning ‘hypothetical’ question. What if LIV went to a 35 event, full 120 person field, dual shotgun start (morning and afternoon) and the current LIV events were the ‘elevated’ events within the schedule. Where would those additional players come from and what would happen to the PGA Tour then?"
Take a look at the full hypothetical question by Mickelson on X:
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim posted a reply below the veteran golfer's post, asking about the costs involved:
"How much would that cost?"
Phil Mickelson was quick to share a short reply to Kim's question:
"Would it matter?"
Mickelson's latest stint at LIV Golf Andalucia ended with a top 25 finish for the 54-year old. After 54 holes, he scored 2-over par, ending the event tied for 23rd on the leaderboard.
Michael Kim's reply to Phil Mickelson's post comes after he carded a T34 at the Genesis Scottish Open. After four rounds of competition at The Renaissance Club, the golfer's 72-hole total came to even par.
Michael Kim played alongside Phil Mickelson at The Masters
This year, Michael Kim and Phil Mickelson had a brief moment between them as they were at Augusta National, competing at the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament.
Before walking down Magnolia Lane, Kim shared a note about his time with Mickelson. Kim, who is yet to secure a Masters title, played with the three-time Masters champion. Along with the LIV Golfer, Kim was paired with Noah Kent and Dustin Johnson.
Following the round, Kim shared his experience of teaming up with Mickelson in a post on X.
"Played 9 holes with Phil, DJ, Noah Kent. We had a 9 hole team match, Phil and I vs. DJ and NK. We were tied heading into 9. Phil from the pine straws hit it to tap in with the pin in the middle right tier. Noah Kent also hit a nice shot to about 25 ft. Noah drained the putt to tie the match. Yes, we played for something but we tied and I’m not sharing that detail, sry."
With the current divide between LIV and PGAT, it's very difficult for players from the two rosters to face each other except for golf Majors.