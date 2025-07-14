“Bring me my money” – Chris Gotterup celebrates Scottish Open win by sharing iconic football team moment

Chris Gotterup won the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. He finished with a total score of 15-under-par 265 and won by two shots over Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge. This is his second PGA Tour win and his first on the DP World Tour.

Ad

After which, Gotterup took to X on July 14, posting a famous video of Texas A&M football coach shouting the words.

“Bring me my money 💰.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Gotterup was tied for the lead with McIlroy after 54 holes. However, McIlroy struggled on the greens during the final round and shot a 68, dropping one place on the leaderboard. Gotterup started the tournament with a 68 in the first round. He then posted a low 61 on the second day, followed by a 70 on Saturday. In the final round, he shot a 66 to secure the victory.

Chris Gotterup made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He reached a career-high ranking of 49th, moving ahead of top players like Jon Rahm. Before the tournament, Gotterup was ranked 158th, so his victory helped him climb an impressive 109 spots.

Ad

At the start of the season, Chris Gotterup was outside the top 100. He began the year ranked 191st before the Sentry tournament, where he finished tied for 46th. After that, his ranking dropped to 193rd. Gotterup missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express, which pushed his ranking down further to 205. Early in the year, Gotterup faced a tough stretch and fell as low as 228th after the Valspar Championship.

Ad

However, Gotterup started to improve again with a strong tied-15th finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, moving him back inside the top 200. Added to that, Chris Gotterup also clinched a spot on the Open Championship.

Chris Gotterup wins Genesis Scottish Open and earns spot in The Open.

Chris Gotterup shot a final score of 15-under 265 to win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday. The 25-year-old held off Masters champion Rory McIlroy at The Renaissance Club to claim his second PGA Tour victory. With this win, Gotterup secured one of the three remaining spots in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Ad

The former Korn Ferry Tour player was scheduled to play an opposite-field event in Lake Tahoe but cancelled his plans after the win. Gotterup will now make his debut at The Open, and the win also confirms his first-ever appearance at the 2026 Masters.

Gotterup, who previously won the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, has now moved into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career. Speaking in the post-win press conference, Gotterup said:

Ad

“I was a one-time champion. Two-time champ sounds a lot better. I know what I’m capable of and I know when I feel the way I did today, I can beat the best. It’s just awesome.”

His win also denied McIlroy a 30th PGA Tour title. Gotterup earned his Open spot through the International Qualifying Series. Nicolai Højgaard and Matti Schmid were the other two players who qualified alongside him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More