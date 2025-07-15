Paige Spiranac reacts to Joel Dahmen and his longtime caddie reportedly parting ways

Joel Dahmen and his longtime caddie, Geno Bonnalie, have reportedly parted ways after nearly a decade of working together. The news surfaced following Dahmen’s missed cut at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac also shared her thoughts on the reported split.

NUCLR Golf posted the news on X, quoting Sports Gambling Network's Matt Gannon, who first reported it. Spiranac responded to the post, writing:

"Aww this one makes me sad."

Dahmen and Bonnalie’s partnership began in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite, especially after their appearance in Netflix’s Full Swing. The two have been close friends for over 20 years and were last seen together at the Scottish Open earlier this month.

Matt Gannon wrote on X:

"In other news...longtime friends and fan favorites Joel Dahmen & Geno Bonnalie have split working together," he wrote on X. "It's not clear who will be on the bag for joel moving forward or if geno will hop on with someone else."

Dan Rapaport of Skratch later confirmed the news after speaking to Dahmen directly. He shared on X:

"Just spoke to Joel. 'It was time. We had a great run.' 😢 ," he wrote.

As of now, neither Dahmen nor Bonnalie has publicly addressed the split. They still follow each other on social media, and Bonnalie even recently posted a carousel of photos from Scotland on Instagram. One image showed a hotel room setup with two beds labeled “Geno” and “Joel”, with “Tight Quarters” written above.

A screenshot of Geno Bonnalie's Instagram post shared on July 7, 2025

The lighthearted post suggests there’s no bad blood between the two, though official confirmation of the split is still pending.

Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie: A decade-long partnership

Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie’s partnership started long before they joined the PGA TOUR. The two grew up near the Washington-Idaho border and first met during a junior golf event. Bonnalie, then 15, needed a partner and asked 12-year-old Dahmen to join. Years later, after Dahmen topped the 2014 PGA TOUR Canada standings to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card, Bonnalie sent a written pitch to become his caddie. Dahmen agreed, marking the start of their journey together in 2015.

They spent two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour and eight on the PGA TOUR. Bonnalie was on the bag for Dahmen’s first PGA TOUR victory at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. The pair often joked about their working relationship. Bonnalie once said:

“I get fired every week, but I manage to get re-hired by Monday or Tuesday, usually."

Joel Dahmen replied:

“It’s been a few weeks since you’ve been fired, but you’re probably due for a good firing.”

Their bond was also tested during tough times. At the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open, Dahmen received a four-stroke penalty for having too many clubs in his bag. Instead of blaming Bonnalie, Joel Dahmen defended him, saying:

" I'd like it blame [caddie] Geno [Bonnalie]. That would be the easy thing to do. It's not his fault either."

Their reported split marks the end of one of golf’s most recognized player-caddie duos.

