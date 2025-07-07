Team USA Ryder Cup standings updated after the John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour just concluded the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, and the Ryder Cup standings for Team USA have been updated. As the prestigious biannual event inches closer by the day, players will look to prove their worth at every tournament including the final Major of the year (The Open Championship at Royal Portrush).

Ad

Scottie Scheffler remains the No.1 player on the table with an impressive 27,536.93 points, making him mathematically qualified for the Ryder Cup team. Standing in second place is Xander Schauffele with 12,472.70 points. He is closely followed by J.J. Spaun with 12,271.85. The other names in the top six include Russell Henley, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas.

The US Team captain, Keegan Bradley, currently sits in ninth place with 7,881.22 points. Here is a post by the US Team on X, displaying the players' standings:

Ad

Trending

"The latest U.S. Ryder Cup Team rankings following the John Deere Classic. 🇺🇸 🏆 #GoUSA"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The top six players after the BMW Championship in August will automatically make the team. The rest of the team will be picked by the captain.

Captain Bradley, who recently won the Travelers Championship title, is yet to decide whether he will be one of the 12 players. While he is firm about his role as captain, he is in fine form and could make history by also competing as a player. Bradley will be assisted by a team of vice-captains - Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and the latest addition, Gary Woodland.

Ad

How does the Team Europe Ryder Cup standings look?

The European team will be led by Luke Donald with vice-captains Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, José María Olazábal by his side. The top six players for the team will qualify following the results of Betfred British Masters, scheduled from August 21 to 24.

Rory McIlroy stands first on the Team Europe standings with 3138.45 points. He is also the only player to have qualified for the team so far, and will be making his eighth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood currently holds the second spot with 1237.43 points. LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton follows him with 1216.55. With a small difference, Robert MacIntyre stands fourth with 1212.11 points. Standing in fifth and sixth positions are Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.

Team Europe will look to defend its Ryder Cup title this year at Bethpage Black Course in New York. The biennial event last took place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More