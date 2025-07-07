Team USA Ryder Cup standings updated after the John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour just concluded the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, and the Ryder Cup standings for Team USA have been updated. As the prestigious biannual event inches closer by the day, players will look to prove their worth at every tournament including the final Major of the year (The Open Championship at Royal Portrush).
Scottie Scheffler remains the No.1 player on the table with an impressive 27,536.93 points, making him mathematically qualified for the Ryder Cup team. Standing in second place is Xander Schauffele with 12,472.70 points. He is closely followed by J.J. Spaun with 12,271.85. The other names in the top six include Russell Henley, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas.
The US Team captain, Keegan Bradley, currently sits in ninth place with 7,881.22 points. Here is a post by the US Team on X, displaying the players' standings:
"The latest U.S. Ryder Cup Team rankings following the John Deere Classic. 🇺🇸 🏆 #GoUSA"
The top six players after the BMW Championship in August will automatically make the team. The rest of the team will be picked by the captain.
Captain Bradley, who recently won the Travelers Championship title, is yet to decide whether he will be one of the 12 players. While he is firm about his role as captain, he is in fine form and could make history by also competing as a player. Bradley will be assisted by a team of vice-captains - Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and the latest addition, Gary Woodland.
How does the Team Europe Ryder Cup standings look?
The European team will be led by Luke Donald with vice-captains Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, José María Olazábal by his side. The top six players for the team will qualify following the results of Betfred British Masters, scheduled from August 21 to 24.
Rory McIlroy stands first on the Team Europe standings with 3138.45 points. He is also the only player to have qualified for the team so far, and will be making his eighth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance.
Tommy Fleetwood currently holds the second spot with 1237.43 points. LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton follows him with 1216.55. With a small difference, Robert MacIntyre stands fourth with 1212.11 points. Standing in fifth and sixth positions are Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.
Team Europe will look to defend its Ryder Cup title this year at Bethpage Black Course in New York. The biennial event last took place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy in 2023.