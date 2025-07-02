Gary Woodland heads to Bethpage with an important role for Ryder Cup Team USA

The roster for the U.S. Ryder Cup team has a new addition with Gary Woodland being named the fifth vice-captain for this year's edition of the prestigious tournament. He joins Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker's team of vice-captains alongside the captain, Keegan Bradley.

The four-time PGA Tour winner made a comeback on the Tour after recovering from brain surgery, which was required to remove a benign tumour over a year ago. Woodland has appeared in 17 events this season and last competed at the Rocket Classic where he finished at T46.

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shared his delight at the news of Gary Woodland joining the team. He said (via Ryder Cup):

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game."

Referring to Woodland's 2019 U.S. Open victory, Bradley added:

“As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages. He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

Woodland will be making his debut at the Ryder Cup this year. He has previously represented the United States in the Presidents Cup (2019) and World Cup of Golf (2011).

