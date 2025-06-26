$52M-worth LIV star backs Keegan Bradley in Ryder Cup 'playing Captain' role discourse

$52M-worth (as per Forbes) golfer Patrick Reed gave a heads-up to Keegan Bradley for his role as a playing captain at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Reed will play the LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club this week, and before the tournament, the golfer joined a press conference.

In the interview, the LIV player shared his thoughts on Keegan Bradley’s role as the playing captain. Reed’s words were:

“Honestly, for me, if I was in his shoes, if I felt like I was playing as the top 12, inside that top 12, then I'd play. The thing about being a captain, it's about putting the best team forward no matter who it is, and whoever is in the best form is obviously one of those guys that I'd make sure is on the team. If he continues playing the way he's playing and continues competing on Sundays and having a chance to win, I'm all for it.”

Reed ended by stating that Keegan Bradley would do anything that would be best for his US Ryder Cup team even if it meant his role as a playing captain helped the US bring back the trophy home.

Keegan Bradley opens up about appearing as the playing captain at the Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley might become the first playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer did the same at the 1963 Ryder Cup, when Palmer was 34 years old. Recently, Bradley revealed that he received motivation to play in the patriotic battle at Bethpage Black after coming out victories at the Travelers Championship. However, he wasn't sure about his 'playing captain' role yet. His words were (via Golf Week):

“I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see.”

Bradley continued to share in a post-tournament press conference, held at the TPC River Highlands on Sunday, that he wasn't aiming to play at the 2025 Ryder Cup and just planned to captain the US team. He further added that he would do everything possible for his team to outshine at the Bethpage Black. Bradley previously played for the US Ryder Cup team in the 2012 and 2014 editions.

Recently, Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship by defeating Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. Bradley scored 15 under in total by shooting 64 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. Followed by 70 in the next round with three birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 63 and 68 with seven and five birdies, respectively.

