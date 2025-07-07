Lucas Glover gets candid about Ryder Cup hopes – “All it takes is a good stretch”

Lucas Glover's game has been quite consistent this season. He recently competed in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, where he tied for fifth place with a total score of 16 under par. Interestingly, after the tournament, during the final-day conference, Glover discussed his plans for the rest of the year and his thoughts on the Ryder Cup 2025.

The golfer expressed his excitement for the forthcoming PGA Tour competitions and claimed that he is looking to earn his way on the Ryder Cup team. Glover even spoke about his previous seasons, noting that his record is excellent on the course where some of the upcoming events will be held.

Lucas Glover also talked about the final major of the year, the Open Championship.

"Yeah, of course. Always. I showed it in '23. All it takes is a good stretch and get some confidence and pop off a win or two. I love the course for The Open Championship, Portrush. I was there last time. Obviously got success at Wyndham, success at Memphis. So yeah, I'm excited for what the year has left," mentioned Glover (quoted by ASAP Sports)

Lucas Glover finished the John Deere Classic with rounds of 72, 64, 68, and 64. He was also able to make a total of $278,250 for his performance in this event. His next tournament will be the Open Championship, which begins on July 17 at the Dunluce Course.

Lucas Glover shares a rise in his confidence before the Open Championship

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Lucas Glover's impressive effort at the 2025 John Deere Classic has undoubtedly improved his confidence. The golfer even mentioned it during the same press conference, claiming that he performed beautifully on the second and final days of the competition. He mentioned that his tournament position could have been better if he had taken two fewer shots. Both days, he ended with a total score of 64 (-8).

"Yeah, I putted beautifully today and Friday. I mean, even yesterday in that wind I putted pretty nice. I'm a golfer. We're always going to say we could have done this better or that better and 60 should've been 59 or 70 should've been 69. That's just the way we are. But, yeah, I'll take some confidence into the off week and get across the pond. Yeah, very pleased with the way I played."

Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo shared first place after the tournament's final day with a score of 18 under par. The playoff's opening hole decided the outcome between the two of them, as Campbell calmly two-putted for par to win the trophy. He received $1,512,00 for his outstanding achievement.

