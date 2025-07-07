Max Homa thanks the John Deere Classic for ‘an amazing week’ despite 'disappointing finish'

Max Homa recorded his best result of the season with a tied-fifth finish at the John Deere Classic, ending just two strokes behind the winning playoff score posted by Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo. Despite the strong result, Homa left the scoring area at TPC Deere Run on Sunday with a sense of missed opportunity.

Starting the final round one shot behind 54-hole leader Davis Thompson, Homa quickly moved into the lead after carding three birdies over his first four holes. However, his momentum slowed over the remainder of the round. He played the final 14 holes in one-over par, despite picking up birdies on both of the back-nine par-3 holes.

A few hours after he finished his match at the John Deere Classic, Max Homa took to his official Instagram account and shared a few pictures from the event. In the caption, he wrote:

“Disappointing finish but a huge thx to the @johndeereclassic for an amazing week. The fans were unbelievable! I think I lost 15 pounds of water weight so thankful for that as well #golf #pvo ”

A key moment came at the par-5 17th, where Homa's tee shot found the rough, forcing a layup. He missed a 10-foot birdie attempt that would have brought him closer. On the 18th, needing to hole his second shot to reach the playoff, he came up short, settling for par.

Max Homa saw a noticeable improvement in his performance at the John Deere Classic, particularly in key statistical areas. He finished the event ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. These marked significant jumps from his season-long rankings entering the week, 127th and 169th, respectively.

Before arriving at TPC Deere Run, Max Homa had just one top-25 finish in 2025, a tie for 12th at the Masters, and sat at No. 122 in the FedExCup standings. His tie for fifth in the Quad Cities lifted him to No. 98 in the FedExCup race.

He remains outside the top 70 threshold required to qualify for the opening round of the FedExCup Playoffs after the Wyndham Championship, leaving more ground to cover in the coming weeks. His recent form has drawn attention from both fans and the media, marking a contrast to earlier stages of his career, such as in 2017 when he made only two cuts and competed largely outside the spotlight.

How has Max Homa’s event-by-event performance been so far in 2025?

PGA TOUR 2025

The Sentry: T26, $163,333

Farmers Insurance Open: Withdrawn, $0

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53, $43,000

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut, $0

The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut, $0

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut, $0

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut, $0

Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut, $0

Masters Tournament: T12, $462,000

RBC Heritage: 70, $37,500

Truist Championship: T30, $125,375

PGA Championship: T60, $27,014

The Memorial Tournament: T51, $49,500

RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut, $0

Travelers Championship: T54, $45,500

Rocket Classic: Missed Cut, $0

John Deere Classic: T5, $278,250

DP World Tour 2024-25

Nedbank Golf Challenge: T14, $0

