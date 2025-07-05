How many PGA Tour wins does Max Homa have?

Max Homa is currently competing in the 2025 John Deere Classic, and after 36 holes, he is holding a strong position on the leaderboard. As of this writing, he is tied for sixth place, two strokes behind the leader. The American golfer has emerged as one of the favorites to win the whole event, which has given him a lot of traction at the TPC Deere Run at Silvis.

Hailing from Burbank, California, Max Homa began his career at the University of California, Berkeley, where he became one of the top collegiate golfers of his time. He won the NCAA Individual Championship in 2013 and also played on the winning U.S. Walker Cup team. Interestingly, Homa played alongside future PGA star Justin Thomas.

Max Homa became a professional in 2013, and till now, he has managed to win six PGA Tour events. Below is a list of the tournaments he won, along with his score:

2019 – Wells Fargo Championship (–15)

2021 – Genesis Invitational (–12, playoff)

2021 – Fortinet Championship (–19)

2022 – Wells Fargo Championship (–8)

2022 – Fortinet Championship (–16)

2023 – Farmers Insurance Open (–13)

Max Homa has a decent record in the golf majors. His best major performance came at the 2024 Masters, where he finished tied for third. He has also competed in team competitions such as the Presidents Cup, where he made his debut in 2022. In 2023, Homa led the U.S. team in scoring (3½ points in Rome) during the Ryder Cup competition.

Aside from these accomplishments, Homa has won on the DP World Tour, where he won the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge. He has also won two events on the Korn Ferry (Web.com) Tour.

Max Homa shares how he copes with his mood after poor performance in 2025 season

Max Homa has not had a particularly successful 2025 season. He has yet to win this season and has missed the cut in eight tournaments. Despite his poor form, Homa recently shared how he maintains a good mood.

The golfer, during the press conference on the opening day of the 2025 John Deere Classic, mentioned how his kids make him feel good. He said (via PGA Tour):

"It's just one of those things I've been super lucky with, especially with the kids. It always puts things in perspective. I haven't had a very fun year and a half, so when you get a bunch of kids coming up, excited to get your name on their hat, at least it makes you feel good inside."

Max Homa's best performance this season was at the 2025 Masters, where he finished tied for 12th place with a 4-under par score. Rory McIlroy ultimately won the tournament, completing his career Grand Slam.

