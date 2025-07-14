Amanda Balionis enjoys ‘one last spectacular sunrise’ in Scotland after the Genesis Scottish Open comes to an end

Amanda Balionis enjoys one last morning in Scotland after the Genesis Scottish Open Ends. As the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open wrapped up at The Renaissance Club, Amanda Balionis took a quiet moment to soak in the view one last time. The CBS Sports reporter, who had spent the past week covering the PGA Tour event in North Berwick, shared a scenic photo on her Instagram on July 14.

Ad

The image captured the sunrise breaking through thick Scottish clouds and spilling gold over the course and coastline. Her caption read:

“One last spectacular sunrise. Until next year Scotland!"

Image via Instagram, Amanda Balionis's Instagram story

Balionis has long been one of the most recognisable faces in golf media. She’s known not just for sideline interviews and live updates, but also for giving fans a glimpse of what life is like behind the scenes. On Sunday, 25-year-old Chris Gotterup stole the spotlight with a clutch performance that earned him his second career PGA Tour win, and his biggest by far.

Ad

Trending

He shot a final-round 66 to finish at 15-under 265, holding off Rory McIlroy and England’s Marco Penge by two strokes. That 72nd-hole finish secured Gotterup a $1.575 million paycheck and one of the final qualifying spots for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

For Balionis, she’s been covering the Scottish Open for years, and each time she seems to leave a little more attached. Now, the tour moves on to Royal Portrush for the 152nd Open Championship. Added to that, during the tournament, Balionis met one of her rivals and shared this on Instagram.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shared a fun moment with Iona Stephen during the Scottish Open week.

While covering the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, Amanda Balionis took a moment away from the course action to share a lighthearted Instagram reel featuring fellow broadcaster Iona Stephen. The post, which went live during the tournament week, gave fans a playful behind-the-scenes glimpse into their friendship.

Ad

In the video, Balionis and Stephen are seen shaking hands with a caption overlaid on the reel:

“When your American rival enters your territory and you’re supposed to be nice, but then you remember… you’re actually besties.”

Amanda captioned the post:

“When your ‘rival’ comes to town for the @genesis_scottish_open 😉”

Ad

Iona Stephen, a former professional golfer from Scotland, now works with Sky Sports Golf and CBS. Amanda Balionis, who joined CBS Sports full-time in 2018, has been covering golf, the NFL, and college football for over a decade. She started her career in 2011 with PGA Tour Digital and later moved to Callaway Golf.

Just before arriving in Scotland, Balionis made a quick stop in London. She attended Wimbledon with her mom and shared the experience in another post, thanking former USTA president Katrina Adams for making it happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More