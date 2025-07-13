Amanda Balionis shares video with her "rival" at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Amanda Balionis is on-site in Scotland covering the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, but her latest Instagram post had nothing to do with course updates. Instead, the CBS Sports reporter shared a lighthearted reel featuring her “rival” and fellow broadcaster, Iona Stephen.

Iona Stephen, a former professional golfer, now works as a TV broadcaster with major golf networks like Sky Sports Golf and CBS. Meanwhile, Amanda Balionis joined CBS Sports in 2017 and became a full-time reporter in 2018. She began her career in 2011 with PGA Tour Digital before moving to Callaway Golf in 2016. Over her decade-plus career, Balionis has covered golf, college football, and the NFL.

In her latest Instagram video, Balionis was seen shaking hands with Stephen as a playful text overlay read:

"When your American rival enters your territory and you’re supposed to be nice, but then you remember… you’re actually besties."

Balionis captioned the post:

"When your “rival” comes to town for the @genesis_scottish_open 😉 ⛳️"

It’s been an eventful summer for Amanda Balionis. Just days before landing in Scotland, she made a quick stop in London—sipping Pimm’s centre court with her mom at Wimbledon and thanking former USTA president Katrina Adams for making that bucket-list moment happen.

Amanda Balionis and Rory McIlroy finally break the ice after PGA Championship tension

Amanda Balionis and Rory McIlroy shared their first on-camera moment since their subtle fallout at the PGA Championship earlier this year. Back in May, McIlroy had opted out of post-round interviews, prompting Balionis to seemingly throw shade by thanking players who did stop to speak.

But at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, where McIlroy surged into contention after Round 3, the much-anticipated reunion took place. Amanda Balionis didn’t waste time easing into the conversation, playfully noting McIlroy’s new look. She said:

“You seem a little lighter, and it might be because of the haircut. Could you take the hat for us off? What happened there, Rory?”

McIlroy, grinning, admitted:

"Um, you know, I'm getting a little gray, as everyone probably knows, and I stupidly thought that by going shorter, it would take the grays out. And if anything, I think it makes me look more gray. So, um, but it'll grow back. That's a good thing. It'll, it'll be in, it'll be perfect length for the Ryder Cup in September."

Balionis responded warmly:

"It could be the good luck haircut, depending on what happens here tomorrow."

Despite leading after the third round, McIlroy narrowly missed out on victory at The Renaissance Club. He finished two strokes behind Chris Gotterup, who clinched the title at 15-under. The Genesis Scottish Open marked McIlroy’s 13th start of the season, which already includes three wins—the most recent coming at Augusta National in April, where he completed his career Grand Slam.

