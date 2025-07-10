Amanda Balionis ticks off "bucket list moment" amid her visit to London

Amanda Balionis is currently in London covering Wimbledon for CBS. Moreover, she is enjoying a break from her typical golf routine, experimenting with a unique sports crossover. The CBS reporter recently disclosed that witnessing Wimbledon was on her bucket list.

Ad

On July 10, Amanda Balionis shared several Instagram stories about watching Wimbledon with her mother. The CBS reporter's mother was astounded by how near they were to the field. She expressed her excitement by suggesting that perhaps the players will invite them to participate on the field. Balionis shared her mother's statement on her Instagram story.

In addition, she expressed her gratitude to Katrina Adams for assisting her in achieving a goal on her bucket list. The caption reads:

Ad

Trending

""We're so close they may ask us to play!"- Mom ; Thanks for making a bucket list moment happen @katadams68"

Talking about Balionis' story, here's a look at it:

Amanda Balionis expresses her gratitude on her story after attending Wimbledon and crossing it off her bucket list - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis also showed off the dress she wore at Wimbledon. In the caption, she described how she was busy at a conference before changing clothes and heading to the game. The caption reads:

Ad

"A quick change in a conference room and off we go!!"

Balionis showing off her dress at a conference - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Balionis also posted a selfie of herself and her mother, stating that they are both Pimm's enthusiasts. For those who don't know, Pimm's is a gin-based fruit cup liqueur that is particularly delicious when blended with lemonade. Here is a peek at the story.

Ad

Balionis and her mother at Wimbledon - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Balionis also recently initiated a donation drive to help raise $20,000 for people and animals afflicted by the Texas flash floods.

Ad

Amanda Balionis urges fans to help accumulate $20,000 to help dogs

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

In the aftermath of the devastating Texas flash floods, several areas of the state have experienced flooding, trapping many people and dogs inside their homes. Amanda Balionis recently posted an Instagram story requesting her fans to help raise $20,000 to aid these individuals and animals in need. She added a lengthy caption after sharing an Instagram post on her story, which read:

Ad

"Help us help these communities in need. $20,000 is the goal by the end of the week which will go to four different shelters doing so much for those impacted by the Texas floods."

As explained, the objective of this Instagram story is to raise $20,000 by Monday, July 14. The money will be split equally among four non-profit organizations: Austin Pets Alive, Kerrville Pets Alive, SPCA of Texas, and Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More