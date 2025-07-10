Amanda Balionis ‘waiting’ for a ‘special someone’ to join her as she gets ready to start her next trip after thrilling week at John Deere Classic

The 2025 John Deere Classic was held last week at TPC Deere Run, and CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis covered the event. Following her exciting week at Illinois, she is now getting ready to embark on another trip.

Balionis shared a picture of herself sipping a glass of wine at a Delta airport lounge while waiting to board her flight. She wrote in the caption that she was waiting for someone special to join her.

“Just over here waiting for a special someone to join me… they never answer their phone or text me back, but I keep them anyways.”

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

The special person Amanda Balionis was waiting for turned out to be her mother, and the two are about to embark on an exciting mother-daughter trip. The American sports journalist later shared an update, saying that her mother still didn’t join her so she had to go and find her. She wrote,

“Typical, she wouldn’t come to me. I had to come find her 😂. Let the mother/daughter trip begin.”

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis kept the details of her trip a secret. However, she shared a poll asking her followers to guess where she was headed, between Wimbledon, a Beyonce concert, and St. Andrews.

The majority of people voted that Balionis was headed to Wimbledon, which doesn’t come as a surprise because the CBS Sports reporter is an avid sports lover. She studied broadcast journalism at Hofstra University and has worked as a sports journalist since 2009. Now, she works full-time for CBS Sports, covering golf, college football, and NFL football.

Amanda Balionis sends Brian Campbell a congratulatory message after his “awesome” victory at the John Deere Classic

The 2025 John Deere Classic held its final round on July 6 and Brian Campbell won the tournament after beating Emilian Grillo in a playoff. Following the conclusion of the tournament, Amanda Balionis shared a post on Instagram, congratulating Campbell for his win. She also gave some back story into his run on the PGA Tour.

In the picture Balionis shared, she was standing on the course interviewing the two-time PGA Tour winner after his victory. She wrote in the caption:

“10 years after making his professional debut at the @johndeereclassic @brian_campbell4 now walks away from today as a winner of the event that helped to start it all… He now is a ✌️time winner with plenty of job security. Just awesome stuff.”

Brian Campbell secured his maiden PGA Tour title earlier this year at the Mexico Open. He tied for the lead with Aldrich Potgieter and beat the South African golfer in a playoff to clinch the title.

