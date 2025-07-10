Wimbledon 2025 Day 11: Women's singles and men's doubles predictions ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova

Day 11 at the 2025 Wimbledon (July 10) will see the tournament gradually moving towards its conclusion. The day's play will be headlined by two women's singles semifinal matches, featuring top seed Aryna Sabalenka taking on thirteenth seed Amanda Anisimova and eighth seed Iga Swiatek, who will face unseeded Belinda Bencic.

On the doubles side, two men's semifinals will take place on Day 11, which will see the top-seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic take on Rinki Hijikata and David Pel, and the fourth-seeded pair of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers take on the fifth-seeded pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool. The mixed doubles final featuring Sem Verbeek and Katerina Siniakova, who will take on Joe Salisbury and Luisa Stefani, will also take place on July 10.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 11 of the 2025 Wimbledon.

#1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face thirteenth seed Amanda Anisimova in the semifinal of the 2025 Wimbledon. Sabalenka began her Wimbledon campaign with four consecutive straight-set victories over Carson Branstine, Marie Bouzkova, Emma Raducanu, and Elise Mertens. In the quarterfinal against Laura Siegemund, she dropped her first set of the tournament but rallied back to win the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova began with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Yulia Putintseva and then won 6-4, 6-3 against Renata Zarazua in the second round. She won her first three-set match against Dalma Galfi 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the third round before winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against the thirtieth seed, Linda Noskova, in the fourth round. In the quarterfinal, she won 6-1, 7-6 (9) against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

Anisimova has a 5-3 head-to-head against Sabalenka, but it is the top seed who is the favorite to win in the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Aryna Sabalenka

#2 Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic

In Picture: Iga Swiatek in action (Getty)

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek is all set to take on unseeded Belinda Bencic in an attempt to reach her maiden Wimbledon final. Swiatek began her Wimbledon campaign with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova, followed by a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over Katy McNally in the second round. She won 6-2, 6-3 against Danielle Collins and 6-4, 6-1 against 23rd seed Clara Tauson in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the last eight, she won 6-2, 7-5 against 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

Belinda Bencic began her campaign at SW19 with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over French qualifier Elsa Jacquemot in the second round. She won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round and won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the quarterfinal. In the last eight, she won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) against the seventh seed, Mirra Andreeva.

Swiatek has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against Bencic and is the favorite to win the upcoming match as well, as detailed here.

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

#3 Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs Rinki Hijikata/David Pel

In Picture: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (Getty)

The top-seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will take on the unseeded pair of Rinki Hijikata and David Pel in the men's doubles semifinal at the 2025 Wimbledon. Arevalo and Pavic began their Wimbledon campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena and Laslo Djere in the first round and then won 6-3, 6-2 over the Spanish duo of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar.

In the third round, the top seeds faced off against the Czech pair of Patrik Riki and Petr Nouza, winning 7-5, 7-6 (11). In the quarterfinals, they faced the tenth-seeded pair of Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, winning 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Rinki Hijikata and David Pel began their campaign at SW19 with a 4-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (9) win over the 14th-seeded pair of Sem Verbeek and Andre Goransson, followed by a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (11) win over James Tracy and Robert Cash in the second round.

In the third round, they caused a massive upset, winning 6-2, 6-4 against the third-seeded team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz, before winning 7-6 (5), 6-4 over the unseeded Brazilian team of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in the quarterfinals.

Marcelo and Pavic are the favorites, as they have won Majors together and are the top seeds.

Predicted winner- Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic

