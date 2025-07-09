Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Amanda Anisimova
Date: July 10, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Semifinals
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will continue her quest for a fourth Grand Slam title with her semifinal clash at Wimbledon set up against 13th seed Amanda Anisimova.
Sabalenka has had a stellar run on clay this season, reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open, claiming the title at the Madrid Open, and finishing runner-up at the French Open.
Sabalenka opted to participate in just one grass-court event before Wimbledon, suffering a surprising 2-6, 4-6 semifinal loss to Marketa Vondrousova in Berlin. However, she quickly bounced back with an impressive showing at the Championships.
At Wimbledon, Sabalenka cruised past Carson Branstine, Marie Bouzkova, Emma Raducanu, and Elise Mertens in straight sets to reach her 11th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal. Her toughest test came against Laura Siegemund in the last 8 matchup, where she had to claw back from a set and a break down to clinch a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory, reaching her third consecutive Wimbledon semifinal.
Anisimova, on the other hand, has been on an absolute tear at the All England Club, putting together the best run of her career. She kickstarted her campaign with a double-bagel win over Yulia Putintseva. She then powered past Renata Zarazúa, Dalma Galfi, Linda Noskova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She now earned her spot in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in over six years.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head
Anisimova leads the head-to-head 5-3. However, Sabalenka prevailed in their most recent matchup, clinching a 7-5, 6-3 win at the 2025 French Open.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction
Apart from a shaky start in her opening set of the match against Laura Siegemund, Aryna Sabalenka has been in commanding form throughout the tournament. Over the course of five matches, she’s fired 20 aces, won an impressive 75% of points on her first serve, and tallied 150 winners.
On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova has had a rockier path. Although she’s played one more set than Sabalenka, she’s only managed one extra ace, while racking up 19 more double faults and 124 winners.
While Anisimova has capitalized on a relatively weaker draw to reach the semifinals, Sabalenka will be the clear favorite by virtue of being the higher seed and boasting a better win record at Wimbledon.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.