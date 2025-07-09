Wimbledon 2025 SF: Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic

Date: July 10, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Semifinal

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will take on Belinda Bencic in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2025.

Swiatek's quest for her maiden title at Wimbledon commenced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova. She needed three sets to beat Caty McNally in the second round. It was smooth sailing for her after that, scoring comfortable wins over Danielle Collins and 23rd seed Clara Tauson to make the last eight.

Swiatek was up against 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals. The Pole faced a break point during her very first service game but dug deep to avoid an early setback. She took charge of the opening set soon enough, going on a four-game run to take the set.

The 24-year-old struggled to hold on to her lead in the second set. She led by a break twice but Samsonova clawed her way back into the match. However, the pressure to stay in the match proved to be too much for the Russian, with Swiatek breaking her serve in the 12th game for a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Bencic cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alycia Parks in her opener. She fought past Elsa Jaquemot and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in three sets, and beat 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the fourth round. She was up against seventh seed Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the last four.

The first set went down to the wire, with Bencic coming out on top in the tie-break. She struck first in the second set, breaking the teenager's serve in the ninth game. However, she got broken while serving for the match at 5-4. Another tie-break came into the picture after a few games, and the Swiss had the last laugh once again for a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) win.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Swiatek leads their rivalry 3-1. She won their previous meeting at Wimbledon 2023 in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -225 +1.5 (-900) Over 21.5 (-110) Belinda Bencic -225 -1.5 (+425) Under 21.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Belinda Bencic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have advanced to their maiden semifinal at Wimbledon. For Swiatek, this is her third consecutive Major semifinal. She lost to Madison Keys at this stage at the Australian Open despite having a match point, and lost to Aryna Sabalenka 6-0 in the third set at the French Open. She seems hungry for the title after a slew of disappointing losses this year.

Swiatek has been playing with a newfound ease on grass that wasn't synonymous with her in the previous years. Her serve is clicking, even winning 92 percent of first serve points against Tauson in the fourth round. The number came down to 70 percent against Samsonova in the quarterfinals.

Bencic has reached her second Major semifinal, after her maiden semifinal at the US Open 2019. Taking down Andreeva was a big feat as she hadn't dropped a set throughout the tournament. She will have another mountain to climb against Swiatek in the next round.

Bencic had Swiatek on the ropes in their previous meeting, coincidentally at Wimbledon. She held a match point during their fourth-round contest two years ago but her younger rival staged an impressive comeback to steal the win. It's unlikely to be that close this time given how the Pole has stepped up her game since dropping a set in the second round. She will be the massive favorite to make the final given her form and record at the Majors.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

