Birthday girl Amanda Balionis receives $349 infrared face mask as special gift

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis will turn 39 years old on June 20. One of the early birthday gifts she received was an infrared face mask from a close friend.

Ad

Balionis majored in Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. Her career kicked off in 2009 when she started working with Verizon Fios and MSG Network. She has worked with CBS Sports since 2017, covering golf, college football, and the NFL. As one of the most popular golf reporters, she has a strong social media presence with over 350,000 followers on Instagram

On Tuesday, June 17, Amanda Balionis shared a picture where she was seen treating herself to a self-care session while wearing an infrared face mask. In the caption, she wrote,

Ad

Trending

“Thank you for the most fun bday gift @lulabrimx “

The infrared mask Balionis received was from the brand Solowave. It costs $349 and offers both red light and infrared light for beauty treatments.

Balionis also put up a poll in her story asking her followers if they’ve ever used an infrared mask before and if it works. 57% of the voters admitted that they’ve either never used the product or it doesn’t work. On the other hand, 22 percent admitted that they have used the mask before and it works.

Ad

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story - Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Earlier, Bailionis also shared another gift she received ahead of her birthday. The present was a bouquet of bright, colorful flowers from Stifel, a financial wealth management and investment banking firm. She captioned it:

Ad

“Are you kidding me with these 🥹 @stifelfinancial thank you.”

Here’s a glimpse at the sports journalist’s post here:

Still Taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story - Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis will likely spend her birthday week at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The tournament kicks off on June 19 at TPC River Highlands, and she will be on the ground, covering it.

Ad

Amanda Balionis golfs her way from New York to Connecticut ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship

Last week, Amanda Balionis had a fun experience playing golf at different locations between New York and Connecticut ahead of the Travelers Championship. She embarked on the adventure with the popular golf influencer Roger Steele and former NFL player Brandon Jacobs.

Ad

At the start of the video, Balionis, Steele, and Jacobs played golf at Central Park. The CBS Sports reporter commented on the beautiful views the park offered and also said that it was “impossible” to chip on the difficult rough.

After that, the trio headed to Times Square and then to New Haven. They made their final stop before the course at the Travelers headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Travelers Championship is the final signature event on the PGA Tour this year. It will feature top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More