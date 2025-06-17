"I don't wanna lose" - Scottie Scheffler shares a glimpse of his competitive side in a video for a popular watch brand

As a pro golfer, Scottie Scheffler, might get very competitive during tournaments. However, his grit doesn't subside even when he is playing with his friends.

In a video for Rolex, the World No. 1 revisited his 'strong roots' and the significance of his family and close friends in his career. The 8-minute long reel started with Scheffler playing a round of golf with his friends at the Royal Oaks Country Club in Texas, Dallas.

He mentioned that he enjoyed playing with them since they were five to ten handicap so the group can play a considerably "even game". When it came to the results of these contests, the ace golfer said [0:45 onwards]:

"I usually win which is good. Since I am a professional and they are not. When I am playing here at home, we are always playing some sort of a game. The style that we play always will have pressure situations."

Scheffler's reason for not wanting to lose against his friends was both amusing and understandable.

"But being ranked number 1 in the world, I don't wanna lose," he added.

Along with coach, Randy Smith, Scottie Scheffler also discussed how he started with golf and his journey through amatuer circuits. He finally arrived at a pivotal moment in his career which was to win his first Masters title in 2022. He explained how he got through the overwhelming week and the final round with the support of his wife, Meredith.

"If I lost that day, she loves me the same" - Scottie Scheffler on his wife, Meredith

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith at the 2022 Masters (Source: Getty)

In his video for Rolex, Scottie Scheffler explained how he felt playing at the 2022 Masters. He had entered the tournament as the World No. 1, with all the attention directed towards him that week.

The realisation of the stakes eventually dawned upon him and he got a "bit overwhelmed" ahead of the final round on Sunday. He mentioned that he remembered "crying a lot" just because he was able to sit there with his wife, Meredith.

Scheffler said she was his "biggest supporter" and knew him "better than anybody else." He and Meredith had started dating each other in their senior year at the Highland Park High School. Being high school sweethearts meant that Meredith had been with the ace golfer through all the ups and downs of his career. He said [4:18 onwards]:

"She saw me go from being a fairly anonymous player on the Tour to being number one in the world. Then, to have a chance to win my first Major."

When Scheffler got overwhelmed before the final round of the 2022 Masters, it was Meredith who helped calm him down and remind him why he played the sport.

"She reminded me why I go out to play. If I lost that day she loves me the same and it's the same for my family. I get emotional because I really believe that. At the end of the day, the tournament doesn't define who I am as a person. We have a Saviour. He's the guiding light for our lives and that's really what she told me that morning."

After his spectacular victory at Augusta National that year, Scottie Scheffler reached a new pinnacle in his career. He went on to win the Masters once again in 2024 and so far, has been the World No. 1 for more than 100 weeks.

His personal life has grown brighter as well as he and Meredith welcomed their first child, Bennett, last year.

