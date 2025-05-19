Watch: Scottie Scheffler embraces wife Meredith and son in heartwarming moment after PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler celebrated with his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett, after clinching his maiden PGA Championship victory. The duo was at Quail Hollow to witness the ace golfer's iconic five-stroke win on Sunday, May 18.

After securing the victory, Scheffler walked towards the ropes as Meredith rushed to him, baby Bennett cradled in her arms. The family was visibly emotional as they hugged each other to commemorate the special moment.

Scottie Scheffler had been leading the standings since Round 3. He maintained his rank throughout the final round and finally secured the coveted win. Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley trailed him in the second spot with a total score of 6-under.

Scheffler had started his 2025 season late following a freak hand injury in December last year. After his return to competition, he recorded several top-10 finishes but couldn't post a victory until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month.

The PGA Championship win this week will also mark the ace golfer's second consecutive victory. The closest he had come to securing the Wanamaker Trophy in the past was when he finished T2 behind Brooks Koepka in 2023.

The World No. 1 had made his debut at the PGA Championship in 2020 and had finished T4. Last year, he had placed T8.

"I always try to learn as much as I can on my mind" - Scottie Scheffler reveals his "greatest strength"

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler has two Masters green jackets and has consistently performed well at major championships.

After his PGA Championship victory this week, he was asked in the press interview what he considered his greatest attribute while playing at the Majors. He believed it was his "mind" and answered:

"You know, I always try to learn as much as I can on my mind. I think that's probably my greatest strength. You know, like today and this week, I really just feel like I did just such a good job of staying patient when I wasn't swinging it my best, but I hit the shots when I needed to."

"I hit the important shots well this week, and that's why I'm walking away with the trophy. The shots on the golf course that are most important, those are the ones I feel like I did my best at this week and maybe at times out there, some of the easier ones maybe I lost a bit of focus or something but overall when I needed to, I feel like I hit the shots," he added.

Scottie Scheffler posted four birdies and four bogeys to finish even par in the final round on Sunday. His total score was 11-under.

