Brooks Koepka spotted grabbing beer after disappointing exit from the 2025 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Championship this week under a lifetime exemption, having won the event three times in 2018, 2019, and 2023. The five-time major winner was one of the notable names at the Quail Hollow, but things didn’t go as planned for the LIV Golf star.

Ad

He shot a 75 in the first round and followed it with a 76 in the second, finishing 9-over par. With a total of 151 strokes, Koepka missed the cut and exited early from the tournament.

Shortly after his exit, Koepka was spotted at a convenience store, holding a case of Miller Lite beer. The moment was shared by NUCLR Golf on X with the caption:

"Brooks Koepka is one of us 👊"

Ad

Trending

The photo was originally posted by a user named Keith Blazkowicz, who joked:

"Went to QT to grab some beer after a rough 18 holes. I think this guy might be doing the same..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Koepka struggled throughout his two rounds at Quail Hollow. On Thursday (May 15), he made three birdies but also carded five bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 4-over. Things didn’t improve on Friday (May 16), as he again made three birdies but dropped six bogeys and another double bogey, ending with a 5-over.

This marked Koepka’s first missed cut at the PGA Championship in 13 starts. Alongside his three wins, he has also posted three other top-five finishes at the event.

Ad

It was also Koepka’s second straight missed cut at a major this year. He failed to make the weekend at the 2025 Masters as well, after posting rounds of 74 and 75 to finish 5-over.

His season on the LIV Golf circuit hasn’t been strong either. In seven starts so far, Koepka has recorded just two top-10 finishes: T7 at Adelaide and second at Singapore, which is his best result so far. He has finished outside the top 30 in two events: T33 at Riyadh and T35 at Hong Kong, while he secured T18 at Miami. Brooks Koepka is currently 12th in the LIV Golf standings.

Ad

Looking ahead, Koepka is set to compete in the upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont from June 12 to 15, 2025.

Brooks Koepka got in a spat with a spectator during the second round of the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka faced a verbal altercation with a fan during the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. While walking between holes, a spectator shouted at him:

Ad

"That's what guaranteed money does to you, Brooks," a fan said.

Koepka responded directly, saying:

"You want to come down here and say it?"

Expand Tweet

The exchange was short, and the fan didn’t argue further. The situation ended quickly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More