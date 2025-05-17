Brooks Koepka gets into a heated confrontation with a heckler at the 2025 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, missed the cut at the prestigious PGA Championship at North Carolina. At the event, Koepka also became the latest pro to have to deal with a heckler.

Koepka was one of the LIV golfers competing for the Wanamaker Trophy this week. The three-time PGA Championship winner was already struggling with his performance at Quail Hollow. During the second round, he was heading towards the next tee box with Rickie Fowler and Shane Lowry. He had to face some abuse from one of the fans present in the hospitality tents.

A TikTok video showed a fan taking a shot at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league while shading Koepka's performance. The situation got tense, as Koepka responded.

Fan: "That’s what guaranteed money does to you Brooks"

Koepka: "You want to come down here and say it?" (said twice)

The video was shared on X (previously Twitter) by NUCLR Golf. Take a look at Brooks Koepka responding to a heckler:

Heckling is not new to golf, as professionals often face unruly fans who comes up with newer ways to try and disrupt them. This Friday (May 16), Quail Hollow Golf Club got a taste of this disturbing trend. For Brooks Koepka, who had a seemingly disastrous week at the 2025 PGA Championship, it was a disappointing encounter.

However, this is not the first time the 2023 PGA Championship winner has had to deal with an unexpected incident while playing. Back in 2021, the PGA Championship was marred by crowd trouble.

Brooks Koepka was mobbed by fans at the 2021 PGA Championship

In March 2021, Brooks Koepka underwent surgery on his right knee and went on to compete in the PGA Championship despite warnings from his doctor. That year, as soon as Phil Mickelson secured his victory, a chaotic situation ensued.

A large crowd swarmed in, while Mickelson and Koepka were there on the final hole, with the latter still nursing his injured knee. Koepka was left in discomfort and he openly vented his frustration at this incident. While talking to the reporters, the golfer said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"It would have been cool if I didn't have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s**t."

He also talked about his knee getting further injured as people rushed into Valhalla Golf Course, hinting towards potential difficulties during recovery.

"It's cool for Phil, but getting dinged a few times isn't exactly my idea of fun. I don't think anybody really understands until actually you're coming out of surgery how... I mean, even when I was doing rehab and there's five people kind of standing by your knee, you get a little skittish."

Following the incident, Seth Waugh, CEO of PGA of America, apologized to Koepka and Mickelson.

