Brooks Koepka sends wife Jena Sims a 3-word message following 2025 SI Swimsuit launch

Brooks Koepka took to his social media recently to appreciate his wife and model, Jena Sims, on her 2025 SI Swimsuit cover. Sims had done the photoshoot in Bermuda earlier this year and the iconic brand recently released the pictures.

Ad

Koepka reshared Sims' post to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (May 13) to commend her. The picture showed her posing in the water wearing a white bikini. He had a 3-word message for her saying:

"Proud of you"

Brooks Koepka's story congratulating his wife Jena Sims - Source: via @bkoepka on Instagram

Jena Sims had shared the pictures from her Bermuda photoshoot on her Instagram page recently. The carousel post saw her donning various swimwears and posing in scenic beach locations. It was headlined by a close up shot of her smiling to the camera.

Ad

Trending

She wrote a heartfelt note about the hard work that went into preparing for the shoot. The 36-year-old also busted a myth about SI Swimsuit models that they are "just girls in bikinis" and highlighted how much she looked up to them.

"I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. SI Swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you MJ Day and the SI Swimsuit team," she wrote in her caption.

Ad

Ad

Brooks Koepka is currently in Charlotte for the PGA Championship this week. He has won the tournament thrice in his career - in 2018, 2019, and 2023. The tournament will take place at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

What are Brooks Koepka's odds at the PGA Championship?

Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka was the first LIV Golf player to win a Major Championship after switching to the league. He had achieved this feat after winning the PGA Championship in 2023.

Ad

However, heading to the tournament this week the 5-time Major champion is not the favorite to win. According to Fanatics Sportsbook, he has +4500 odds going for him. World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is leading the odds with +400 with Rory McIlroy being a close second at +450 odds.

Here's a look at the odds for the upcoming PGA Championship:

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1200)

Jon Rahm (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Brooks Koepka (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Patrick Cantlay (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Shane Lowry (+6000)

Wyndham Clark (+6500)

Sepp Straka (+7000)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Jason Day (+7500)

Russell Henley (+7500)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More