"Still won't beat Rory McIlroy" - Fans criticize the Northern Irish golfer's TGL teammate for training amid heavy rains

Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama were teammates in TGL this year. As the two head to the PGA Championship this week, the latter's video of practicing in torrid rains has been making waves on social media.

The PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. The city experienced heavy rainfall on Monday (May 12). In a video shared on social media, Matsuyama could be seen working on his short game amidst the torrential downpour.

Golf fans criticised the ace golfer in the comment section as they couldn't understand the reason behind Matsuyama's practice session in such intense rainfall.

One fan commented that the 33-year-old still won't be able to beat his Boston Common Golf teammate and the reigning Masters champion, Rory McIlroy.

"Still won't beat Rory!" said the fan.

"How does this actually help" one fan wondered.

"No way this is productive" another said.

"Anyone grinding this hard at this time isn't exactly feeling as prepared as they would like to feel. But, we all know things can turn on a dime in this game...good luck!"

"Why? Why is the point of this? He's not gonna be playing in a monsoon," one fan wrote.

"Could just putt inside man," another commented.

The PGA Championship will commence on Thursday (May 15) this week, with its final round scheduled for Sunday (May 18).

Has Rory McIlroy ever won the PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy at the 2014 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career - in 2012 and 2014.

In fact, up until last month, he had won every single Major Championship except for the Masters. However, the 36-year-old finally completed his elusive career grand slam in April this year by winning his first-ever green jacket.

He has been enjoying a spectacular 2025 season so far, having won two PGA Tour titles already - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. McIlroy will be looking to win the PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow, Charlotte.

Last year, he finished T12 at the tournament with a total score of 12-under. Xander Schauffele had clinched his first Major title at the event last year. The defending champion will be returning to the field this year for his title defense.

However, it is Scottie Scheffler who is currently the favorite to win the PGA Championship according to odds. He has +400 odds going for him according to Fanatics Sportsbook. McIlroy is trailing him for second spot with +450 odds.

